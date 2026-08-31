After Record Opening, Yash's Toxic Slips At Box Office

Despite a record-breaking opening day, Toxic has experienced a significant decline in its box office collections.

IMAGE: Yash and Tara Sutaria in Toxic.

Key Points Toxic (Hindi) opened with an extraordinary Rs 55.40 crore (Rs 554 million), exceeding all expectations.

Following the strong opening, the film experienced a consistent and significant drop in collections daily.

According to Sacnilk, Toxic has achieved a worldwide collections of Rs 285.20 crore (Rs 2.85 billion) across all languages and across 100,451 shows.

In contrast, Hanuman Ansh has emerged as a dark horse, crossing Rs 35 crore (Rs 350 million) and is projected to be a superhit.

The Yash starrer Toxic took a blockbuster start on Wednesday, August 26, when Rs 55.40 crore (Rs 554 million) came in for the Hindi version alone. This was beyond all expectations that one had from the film.

But post that, the film's journey has been disheartening as every day, the collections have been falling down.

Post-Opening Day Decline

It was expected that there would be a drop in numbers on Thursday since it was a regular working day. But one still expected at least Rs 30 crore (Rs 300 million) to come in. That didn't happen as the numbers fell to Rs 24 crore (Rs 240 million).

Due to negative reviews and discouraging word-of-mouth from audiences, the Raksha Bandhan holiday on Friday saw a further drop as Rs 19 crore (Rs 190 million) came in.

Weekend Performance and Future Outlook

The downward trend continued on Saturday and Sunday, with Rs 15 crore (Rs 150 million) coming in each day.

If one just looks at these numbers, it's not bad since how many movies manage even this much these days? But since Toxic has been running on more than 50 percent screens across the country, there is a capacity to bring in Rs 50 crore (Rs 500 million) or more every day but the actual numbers are much lower.

The film has now collected Rs 125 crore* (Rs 1.25 billion) in its extended five-day weekend in its Hindi version.

According to Sacnilk, Toxic has achieved a worldwide collections of Rs 285.20 crore (Rs 2.85 billion) across all languages and across 100,451 shows.

Hanuman Ansh Emerges A Superhit

IMAGE: Shobhinaw Satyaa in Hanuman Ansh.

Hanuman Ansh has risen like a phoenix and collected quite well over the weekend gone by.

The devotional drama has now crossed Rs 35 crore (Rs 350 million), and is now a superhit at the box office.



*Estimates.

Note: All collections as per various box office sources.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff