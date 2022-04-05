News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » After Kashmir Files, Vivek Agnihotri Gives Us...

After Kashmir Files, Vivek Agnihotri Gives Us...

By SUBHASH K JHA
April 05, 2022 12:48 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Vivek Agnihotri and his wife Pallavi Joshi. Photograph: Kind courtesy Vivek Agnihotri/Instagram

The Kashmir Files has catapulted Vivek Agnihotri into the league of the most wanted directors of the country.

The director had said in an interview that the 'Files' was meant to be a trilogy, after The Tashkent Files, The Kashmir Files and The Delhi Files.

But wait.

The director has something else in mind, before The Delhi Files.

 

It's a project that Vivek shot in Bhopal in the midst of the postponed schedules of The Kashmir Files and it's called Nautanki.

Starring Anupam Kher and Satish Kaushik, it is scripted by Rumi Jaffrey.

"We were shooting The Kashmir Files in Kashmir in March 2021 but had to stop in-between due to the lockdown," Agnhotri explains to Subhash K Jha.

"Since Anupam Kher had flown from the USA to shoot The Kashmir Files and got stuck in India due to the lockdown, we decided to utilise this time in making another film. We had this beautiful script ready and we happily decided to move to another film until December. Nautanki is our tribute to art, creativity, theatre and cinema."

Kher is excited to work with Vivek Agnihotri again.

"What makes Nautanki especially exciting is that my oldest and dearest friend Satish Kaushik is my co-star this time," Kher says. "We are working together after quite a while and looking forward to it."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
SUBHASH K JHA
COMMENT
Print this article
The Kashmir Files Director Speaks!
The Kashmir Files Director Speaks!
'The Kashmir Files is not an anti-Muslim film'
'The Kashmir Files is not an anti-Muslim film'
View: Understanding Kashmir Files Phenomena
View: Understanding Kashmir Files Phenomena
Two years on, is Yes Bank finally out of the woods?
Two years on, is Yes Bank finally out of the woods?
Does Kane need these legends playing?
Does Kane need these legends playing?
UK PM likely to visit India later this month
UK PM likely to visit India later this month
Like Sara's Summer Style?
Like Sara's Summer Style?

More like this

Why All The Fuss Over The Kashmir Files?

Why All The Fuss Over The Kashmir Files?

'Kashmir Files is the people's film'

'Kashmir Files is the people's film'

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances