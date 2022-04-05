After Kashmir Files, Vivek Agnihotri Gives Us...

IMAGE: Vivek Agnihotri and his wife Pallavi Joshi. Photograph: Kind courtesy Vivek Agnihotri/Instagram

The Kashmir Files has catapulted Vivek Agnihotri into the league of the most wanted directors of the country.

The director had said in an interview that the 'Files' was meant to be a trilogy, after The Tashkent Files, The Kashmir Files and The Delhi Files.

But wait.

The director has something else in mind, before The Delhi Files.

It's a project that Vivek shot in Bhopal in the midst of the postponed schedules of The Kashmir Files and it's called Nautanki.

Starring Anupam Kher and Satish Kaushik, it is scripted by Rumi Jaffrey.

"We were shooting The Kashmir Files in Kashmir in March 2021 but had to stop in-between due to the lockdown," Agnhotri explains to Subhash K Jha.

"Since Anupam Kher had flown from the USA to shoot The Kashmir Files and got stuck in India due to the lockdown, we decided to utilise this time in making another film. We had this beautiful script ready and we happily decided to move to another film until December. Nautanki is our tribute to art, creativity, theatre and cinema."

Kher is excited to work with Vivek Agnihotri again.

"What makes Nautanki especially exciting is that my oldest and dearest friend Satish Kaushik is my co-star this time," Kher says. "We are working together after quite a while and looking forward to it."