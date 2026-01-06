HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
After Dhurandhar, Ranveer Signs This Film

After Dhurandhar, Ranveer Signs This Film

By REDIFF MOVIES
January 06, 2026 12:51 IST

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ranveer Singh/Instagram

After ending the year with a blockbuster movie, Dhurandhar, Ranveer Singh has moved on to his next.

No, he's not doing Don 3.

Instead, there are reports that Ranveer will be seen next in a zombie film called Pralay.

 

IMAGE: Kalyani Priyadarshan in Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra.

Making the project even more interesting is his leading lady.

Unconfirmed reports say that Lokah actor Kalyani Priyadarshan will make her Bollywood debut with this film.

It will be directed by Jai Mehta, who co-directed the OTT series Scam: 1993 with his father Hansal Mehta, and then made the gritty hijack drama Lootere.

Pralay will reportedly be different from Bollywood's only other zombie film -- the 2013 comedy Go Goa Gone -- because it is set in a post-apocalyptic world.

While we wait for this project to materialise, we can enjoy Ranveer return to his blockbuster role in Dhurandhar 2, coming up for release on March 19.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

REDIFF MOVIES
