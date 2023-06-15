News
After Cannes, Sunny Makes Waves In Sydney

After Cannes, Sunny Makes Waves In Sydney

REDIFF MOVIES
June 15, 2023
Photographs: Kind courtesy Sunny Leone/Instagram

After their film received a seven minute standing ovation at Cannes, Sunny Leone and her Kennedy Director Anurag Kashyap attended the Sydney Film Festival.

Kashyap is the head of the jury in the Official Competition category.

 

For the red carpet, Sunny looked lovely in a Saisha Shinde strapless gown while Kashyap opted for a Manish Malhotra ensemble.

 

Kennedy also stars Rahul Bhatt and Abhilash Thapliyal.

 

Sunny shared some pictures on social media and wrote, 'What a night!! Thank you @anuragkashyap10 for this moment.'

'I do believe I'm living in a dream. Thank you to every single person that has been a part of this dream of a journey and every single person to lift me up and support me!! I love you all #Kennedy - WE are a part of History !!! @sffilm'.

REDIFF MOVIES
