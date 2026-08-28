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After Awarapan 2, Amaal Mallik Takes A Break From Music

Source: PTI August 28, 2026 16:28 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Composer and singer Amaal Mallik has announced a temporary hiatus from music production, citing the need to prioritise his health and well-being.

Amaal Mallik

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amaal Mallik/Instagram

Key Points

  • Amaal Mallik has announced a break from music to focus on his health and well-being.
  • He will not be composing new film music until next year.
  • Known for hits like Soch Na Sake and Sooraj Dooba Hain, he recently composed for Awarapan 2.
 

Composer-singer Amaal Mallik has announced a break from music and urged audiences not to 'pester' him. Mallik shared the note on his X handle on Thursday and said he needs to prioritise his health and well-being.

'I am all good & I will go all the way in, this time, to do what is best for me & only do what is important to my heart & for my health. Need a break for my mind, body, soul and overall physical healing,' Amaal posted.

'Need to rise, recuperate and bounce back soon with a heart full of melodies for you all my dearest #Amaalians.'

'PS: No more film music till next year, old unreleased film songs will arrive soon if the films even end up releasing, as they are smaller budget movies with good intent and such people don't get screens easily so don't know the future of those projects...

'Please request you not to pester me any further. Will update as I get to know/I'll be back. Anyway signing off.'

Mallik is the brother of singer Armaan Malik and son of composer Daboo Malik and Jyothi Malik. He is known for tracks like Soch Na Sake and Sooraj Dooba Hain, among others. He recently composed the soundtrack for Awarapan 2.

Photograph curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

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