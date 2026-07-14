After Attending Wedding, Alia Steps Into Horror!

Alia Bhatt shares a photo dump from the intimate wedding of her friend, actress Akansha Ranjan, to filmmaker Sharan Sharma.

IMAGE: Alia Bhatt at Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and Sharan Sharma's wedding. Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Key Points Alia Bhatt shared a series of heartwarming pictures from her friend Akansha Ranjan's wedding to filmmaker Sharan Sharma.

Alia showcased her outfits worn for Akansha's wedding functions in the pictures.

Akansha Ranjan, known for Ikka, Guilty and Monica, O My Darling,, married Sharan Sharma, director of Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, in an intimate sunset ceremony.

IMAGE: Alia Bhatt with Akansha Ranjan. Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Never mind how Alpha has fared, Alia Bhatt is in a great place, personally and professionally.

She looked happy -- and gorgeous! -- at her friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's wedding festivities, where she was a part of the bride's squad.

And if the pictures of the wedding aren't already dominating our social media feeds, Alia has posted even more pictures.

Inside the Wedding Celebrations

IMAGE: Alia Bhatt at Akansha Ranjan and Sharan Sharma's wedding. Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Akansha wed Director Sharan Sharma over the weekend, and Alia made sure to attend all the wedding ceremonies.

Flip through Alia's wedding wardrobe here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by αlia bhatt (@aliaabhatt)

IMAGE: Alia Bhatt and Sohum Shah. Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Professionally, Alia continues exploring new territory.

After starring in the YRF actioner Alpha, Alia will now try her hand at horror. She has joined the cast of Tumbbad 2, a horror fantasy sequel starring Sohum Shah.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui co-stars too.

Adesh Prasad, who co-directed the first film alongside Rahi Anil Barve, directs the sequel. It will release on December 3.

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Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff