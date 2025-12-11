HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Movies » Afghans Dress As Peaky Blinders, Taliban Arrests Them

Afghans Dress As Peaky Blinders, Taliban Arrests Them

By REDIFF MOVIES
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

December 11, 2025 13:15 IST

x

IMAGE: Joe Cole, Cillian Murphy and Paul Anderson in Peaky Blinders.

If you live in Afghanistan, you can be a fan of Peaky Blinders, but you certainly can't dress like them!

Asghar Husinai, Jalil Yaqoobi, Ashore Akbari and Daud Rasa, all from western Herat province, learnt it the hard way, when they dressed up like the Shelby family in the show, and were consequently detained by the Taliban.

The young men explained that they wore the outfits to celebrate the show's fashion. While the Taliban wasn't impressed, the locals gave them the thumbs up.

'At first, we had our doubts, but as soon as we ventured outside, we found that people admired our style, approached us on the streets, and requested to take photos with us,' Yaqoobi says in a YouTube video. 'Despite a few negative remarks, our attention remained on the gratitude expressed towards us.'

 

IMAGE: Asghar Husinai, Jalil Yaqoobi, Ashore Akbari and Daud Rasa on the Herat Mic channel. Photograph: Kind courtesy Herat Mic/YouTube

The BBC reports that the Taliban told the men, who are in their 20s, that their clothing was 'in conflict with Afghan and Islamic values', and that the values in Peaky Blinders went against Afghan culture.

One of their close friends described their detention and the ban on their outfits as 'absurd'.

'People are living in fear; they can't walk, speak, or live freely,' The Times newspaper reported the friend as saying.

'Our friends wore these outfits purely for fun and entertainment, with no political motives or intention to hurt anyone. We can't even express our emotions or celebrate our favourite global artists.

'They were detained simply for admiring the British series and wanted to share that admiration, but it turned into trouble. Now, they are living in fear.'

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

REDIFF MOVIES
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'Taliban Was Never Anti-India'
'Taliban Was Never Anti-India'
Afghans Are Adept At Playing India Against Pakistan
Afghans Are Adept At Playing India Against Pakistan
Taliban bans windows in women's living spaces
Taliban bans windows in women's living spaces
Exclusive! Cillian! Cillian! Cillian!'
Exclusive! Cillian! Cillian! Cillian!'
Taliban 2.0: The PLIGHT of WOMEN
Taliban 2.0: The PLIGHT of WOMEN

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Recipe: Tandoori Jhinga

webstory image 2

Recipe: Festive Carrot-Spinach Pulao

webstory image 3

International Museum Day: 11 Wonderful Indian Museums

VIDEOS

Chitrangada Singh Stuns in a Chic, Stylish Ensemble1:02

Chitrangada Singh Stuns in a Chic, Stylish Ensemble

Gujarat's Dharmaj village redefines rural prosperity2:45

Gujarat's Dharmaj village redefines rural prosperity

Indian Army Steps Up High-Altitude Patrols as Bhaderwah Freezes1:25

Indian Army Steps Up High-Altitude Patrols as Bhaderwah...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO