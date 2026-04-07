Aditya Dhar Reacts to Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma's Dhurandhar 2 Review: 'This Means So Much'

Aditya Dhar shares an emotional reaction after Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma praised Dhurandhar The Revenge, calling it gripping and immersive.

IMAGE: Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar The Revenge.

Key Points Virat Kohli described Dhurandhar The Revenge as a 'cinematic masterpiece' of India and praised Ranveer Singh's 'beyond brilliant' performance and Aditya Dhar's direction.

Anushka Sharma also lauded the film, highlighting its gripping nature, meticulous crafting, and the solid performances of the entire cast.

Director Aditya Dhar expressed his overwhelming gratitude for the appreciation from both Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, stating it inspires them to aim higher.

Virat Kohli recently praised Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar The Revenge, calling it a 'cinematic masterpiece' of India.

Virat Kohli's Reaction to Dhurandhar 2

IMAGE: Ranveer Singh, Danish Iqbal, Aditya Dhar and Rakesh Bedi. Photograph: Kind courtesy Danish Iqbal/Instagram

'Saw the film today and dare I say that I have never ever seen a cinematic experience like this made in india. It brought out every kind of emotion to the surface and I didn't flinch once for almost 4 hours. Aditya dhar your talent and conviction is reflected in what you've created. Hats off to you. You're a genius,' Virat Kohli posted on Instagram.

'And although all actors were great in their roles BUT Ranveer Singh you have attained a different level after this movie and your performance was beyond brilliant. Absolutely WOW.'

Aditya's reply to Virat's Review

Aditya Dhar, who was an aspiring cricketer before he turned to films, was quick to post his grateful reply.

'Woowww! Can't believe this is happening. Virat, this genuinely means so much. Been a fan since your Under-19 WC days. Watching a once-in-a-generation legend show love like this just hits different. The way you carry the country every time you step out inspires us, in our own small way. We'll always try to make India proud with our films. Jai Hind,' he posted.

Anushka Sharma Praises Dhurandhar 2

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli/Instagram

Anushka Sharma praised Dhurandhar The Revenge too, and posted, 'What a fantastic film you've made @adityadharfilms! It takes so much conviction to make a almost 4 hr long film. Gripping and immersive, meticulously crafted, the film holds your attention through and through. You are a fiercely original and assured filmmaker.'

She then praised the cast: '@ranveersingh. You seized a once-in-a-lifetime character and delivered a solid, flawless performance @actormaddy @rampal72 @therakeshbedi sir and each and every fantastic actor in the film-Every performance lands perfectly; the film is unthinkable without each of you. Many congratulations to everyone behind this one.'

'This is truly overwhelming coming from such an exceptional talent like you. Thank you so much, Anushka. It only pushes us to aim higher, to tell stories with honesty, heart and purpose, and to keep striving to create something that truly moves people,' Aditya replied.

Why Dhurandhar 2 Is Winning Celebrity Praise

Dhurandhar The Revenge is breaking records at the box office. It has crossed the Rs 1,000 crore (Rs 10 billion) mark at the box office, making it among India’s biggest blockbusters.

That kind of success is pulling in celebrity attention and stars can't stop talking about such films that feel like cultural events.

While some praised it for 'hitting it out of the park', others called it a 'monumental masterpiece'.

How Social Media Amplified the Film’s Buzz

Social media didn’t just promote Dhurandhar 2, it multiplied its impact exponentially. The film’s buzz is a textbook case of how digital platforms can turn a movie into a cultural wave.

When stars like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Jasprit Bumrah shared their reactions, it did two things: Validated the film for millions of fans, and triggered massive resharing (retweets, reels, reposts).

A single celebrity Instagram story can reach tens of millions within hours, which traditional marketing can’t match.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff