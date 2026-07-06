'Thank You For Giving Dhurandhar Every Piece Of Yourself'

'There were days on Dhurandhar that I knew I was witnessing something incredibly rare. The 26/11 sequence. The final tea shop scene. The Pathankot massacre. The pump house scene. The court exterior. Just to name a few. Take after take, scene after scene, you never once looked for the easy choice.'

IMAGE: Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar on the sets of Dhurandhar. Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditya Dhar/X

Key Points Director Aditya Dhar celebrated Ranveer Singh's 41st birthday with a touching post, praising his dedication and performance in their film Dhurandhar.

Dhar described Singh's acting in Dhurandhar as 'one of the finest performances Indian cinema has ever seen', highlighting its fearless and towering nature.

Dhar expressed deep admiration for Singh not just as an actor but also as a human being, calling him a 'brother' and thanking him for his trust and craft.

As Ranveer Singh turned 41 on July 6, his Dhurandhar Director Aditya Dhar wrote a touching birthday post on him.

'Some films stay with you forever. Dhurandhar will always be one of those films for me. Not just because of the story we told but because I got to witness something very few directors ever get to witness,' Dhar wrote.

A Director's Praise for an Extraordinary Actor

IMAGE: Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar on the sets of Dhurandhar. Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditya Dhar/X

'I've always known you're an extraordinary actor. But this journey made me fall in love with the artist you are and even more with the human being behind the artist.

'There were days on Dhurandhar that I knew I was witnessing something incredibly rare. The 26/11 sequence. The final tea shop scene. The Pathankot massacre. The pump house scene. The court exterior. Just to name a few. Take after take, scene after scene, you never once looked for the easy choice.

'Every emotion landed exactly where it needed to. Every silence had meaning. Every glance had intent. Every beat was pitch perfect.

'The consistency was almost impossible to comprehend. It genuinely felt like watching someone touched by divine grace. As though Maa Saraswati herself had placed her hand on your head and blessed you with every ounce of artistic brilliance she could.

'As a director, there are moments you spend your entire career hoping to experience. You gave me those moments again and again.'

'Finest Performance Indian Cinema Has Ever Seen'

IMAGE: Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar on the sets of Dhurandhar. Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditya Dhar/X

'I truly believe what you've done in Dhurandhar is one of the finest performances Indian cinema has ever seen. It isn't just a performance, it is a force of nature. Fearless, towering and so complete that it disappears into the soul of the character. I have no doubt people will talk about this performance for years, perhaps generations to come.'

Beyond the Screen: A Brotherly Bond

IMAGE: Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar on the sets of Dhurandhar. Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditya Dhar/X

'But what I'll cherish even more is everything that happened between "Action" and "Cut." The conversations. The shared conviction. The relentless pursuit of getting every single moment right. Somewhere along the way, you stopped being just my actor.

'You became my brother.

'Thank you for trusting me with your heart, your craft and your madness. Thank you for giving Dhurandhar every piece of yourself. I couldn't be prouder of what we've created together. Love you always. Happy Birthday, brother.'

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff