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Home  » Movies » Dhurandhar The Revenge Nears Rs 1000 Cr Mark, All Time Blockbuster

Dhurandhar The Revenge Nears Rs 1000 Cr Mark, All Time Blockbuster

By REDIFF BOX OFFICE CORRESPONDENT
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

April 06, 2026 11:13 IST

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Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar The Revenger is poised to make history by crossing the unprecedented Rs 1,000 crore (Rs 10 billion) mark at the box office.

Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar The Revenge

IMAGE: Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar The Revenge.

Key Points

  • Dhurandhar The Revenge has had an excellent third weekend, collecting an estimated Rs 70 crore* (Rs 700 million).
  • The Hindi version of the film has reached a total of Rs 970 crore* (Rs 9.7 billion) by its third weekend.
  • The film is projected to cross the monumental Rs 1,000 crore (Rs 10 billion) mark by Wednesday.
 

The Dhurandhar fever started last December, and created history. Now, its second part, Dhurandhar The Revenge, is ruling theatres all over the country. 

A Seamless Transition to Success

Between the arrival of the second part, we saw the OTT premiere of the first, and that set the stage. The results were there to be seen as the Aditya Dhar directorial broke box office records on the paid previews, first day, first weekend and then the first week. The momentum continued in the second week which saw record collections as well.

The third week has started on a super high as well.

Third Weekend Triumphs

The weekend numbers are huge once again, what with Rs 70 crore (Rs 700 million) coming in. A majority of notable films, even with stars, have struggled to collect this much in their lifetime in the last couple of years and here, Dhurandhar The Revenge is making that in its third weekend!

As a result, the overall total of just the Hindi version has reached Rs 970 crore* (Rs 9.7 billion) and by Wednesday, it will hit the Rs 1,000 crore (Rs 10 billion) mark. This will be a milestone moment for the film industry.

*Estimates.
Note: All collections as per various box office sources.

Photograph curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

REDIFF BOX OFFICE CORRESPONDENT

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