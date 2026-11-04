Aditi Rao Hydari-Siddharth Party With Salman

From Aditi-Sidharth to Shilpa-Raj, Bollywood couples bring glamour to Ramesh Taurani's Diwali bash.

Key Points Aditi Rao Hydari-Sidharth, Shilpa Shetty-Raj Kundra, and Tahira Kashyap-Ayushmann Khurrana were among the couples at the Diwali party.

Salman Khan, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Vedang Raina, Aparshakti Khurana and Munawar Faruqui added star power to the celebrations.

Producer Ramesh Taurani and his wife Varsha's Diwali party brought together the who's who of Bollywood. We take a look at the gorgeous celebs, who arrived in singles as well as in jodis.

Aditi Rao Hydari arrives with Sidharth.

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra. Don't miss Shilpa's customised clutch.

Salman Khan keeps his look casual.

Tanya and Bobby Deol.

Mini Mathur and Kabir Khan.

Tahira Kashyap and Ayushmann Khurrana.

Hosts Varsha and Ramesh Taurani.

Girish Kumar and his wife Krsna Mangwani.

Gaurie Pandit and Nikhil Dwivedi.

Guneet Monga and Sunny Kapoor.

Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Vedang Raina.

Abhay Verma.

Tusshar Kapoor.

Zaheer Iqbal.

Sunny Kaushal.

Saqib Saleem.

Vir Hirani.

Veer Pahariya.

Freddy Daruwala.

Aparshakti Khurana.

Munawar Faruqui.

Meezaan.

Sanjay Kapoor.

Photographs: Panna Bandekar, curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff