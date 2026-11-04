Home  » Movies » Aditi Rao Hydari-Siddharth Party With Salman

Aditi Rao Hydari-Siddharth Party With Salman

By REDIFF MOVIES November 04, 2026 12:44 IST 1 Minute Read

From Aditi-Sidharth to Shilpa-Raj, Bollywood couples bring glamour to Ramesh Taurani's Diwali bash.

Key Points

  • Aditi Rao Hydari-Sidharth, Shilpa Shetty-Raj Kundra, and Tahira Kashyap-Ayushmann Khurrana were among the couples at the Diwali party.
  • Salman Khan, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Vedang Raina, Aparshakti Khurana and Munawar Faruqui added star power to the celebrations.

Producer Ramesh Taurani and his wife Varsha's Diwali party brought together the who's who of Bollywood. We take a look at the gorgeous celebs, who arrived in singles as well as in jodis.

 

Aditi Rao Hydari and Sidharth

Aditi Rao Hydari arrives with Sidharth.

 

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra. Don't miss Shilpa's customised clutch.

 

Salman Khan

Salman Khan keeps his look casual.

 

UTanya and Bobby Deol

Tanya and Bobby Deol.

 

Mini Mathur and Kabir Khan

Mini Mathur and Kabir Khan.

 

Tahira Kashyap and Ayushmann Khurrana

Tahira Kashyap and Ayushmann Khurrana.

 

Varsha and Ramesh Taurani

Hosts Varsha and Ramesh Taurani.

 

Girish Kumar and his wife Krsna Mangwani

Girish Kumar and his wife Krsna Mangwani.

 

Gaurie Pandit and Nikhil Dwived

Gaurie Pandit and Nikhil Dwivedi.

 

Guneet Monga and Sunny Kapoor

Guneet Monga and Sunny Kapoor.

 

Siddhant Chaturvedi

Siddhant Chaturvedi.

 

Vedang Raina

Vedang Raina.

 

Abhay Verma

Abhay Verma.

 

Tusshar Kapoor

Tusshar Kapoor.

 

Zaheer Iqbal

Zaheer Iqbal.

 

Sunny Kaushal

Sunny Kaushal.

 

Saqib Saleem

Saqib Saleem.

 

Vir Hirani

Vir Hirani.

 

Veer Pahariya

Veer Pahariya.

 

Freddy Daruwala

Freddy Daruwala.

 

Aparshakti Khurana

Aparshakti Khurana.

 

Munawar Faruqui

Munawar Faruqui.

 

Meezaan

Meezaan.

 

Sanjay Kapoor

Sanjay Kapoor.

Photographs: Panna Bandekar, curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

More News Coverage

DiwaliSidharthSalmanRamesh TauraniAditi Rao Hydari-Siddharth Party

More From Rediff

Early Ramayana Reviews: 'Impressive'

Early Ramayana Reviews: 'Impressive'
Aadarsha Kutumbam Review: Muddled Genre-Bender

Aadarsha Kutumbam Review: Muddled Genre-Bender
Nakhrewaalii Review: Nakhra Of A Movie

Nakhrewaalii Review: Nakhra Of A Movie

Related Stories

Guess How Much Nitanshi's Outfit Costs?

Guess How Much Nitanshi's Outfit Costs?

Quick Links

Shilpa-RajShilpa Shetty-Raj KundraTahira Kashyap-Ayushmann KhurranaVarshaSiddhant Chaturvedi

Web Stories

Top-End Samsung W27 Unveiled

Top-End Samsung W27 Unveiled
Apple TV 4K: 6 Things To Know

Apple TV 4K: 6 Things To Know

HP OmniBook 3 Laptop: What It Offers

HP OmniBook 3 Laptop: What It Offers