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Like Aditi's Sun-Kissed Look At Cannes? VOTE!

By REDIFF MOVIES
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 20, 2026 13:36 IST

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Aditi Rao Hydari looked captivating at Cannes 2026, showcasing her refined fashion sense with two elegantly styled outfits.

Aditi Rao Hydari at Cannes Film Festival 2026

IMAGE: Aditi Rao Hydari at Cannes 2026, here and below. Photographs: Kind courtesy Aditi Rao Hydari/Instagram

Key Points

  • Aditi Rao Hydari's first look at Cannes 2026 featured a pearl-white midi dress from Club L London, accessorised minimally with pearl-and-gold jewellery and silver heels.
  • The second ensemble was a black-and-white striped maxi dress from The IQ Collection, paired with ballerina flats and a vibrant red tote bag.
  • Both outfits were complemented by simple styling, light makeup and natural hairstyles, emphasising understated elegance.
 

Aditi Rao Hydari presented two distinct styles at the Cannes film festival in her latest update.

'Wear your worth like a sun-kissed morning', Aditi tells us.

The Pearl White Midi Ensemble

Aditi Rao Hydari at Cannes Film Festival 2026

Aditi looks wow in a pearl white midi dress from Club L London. The dress featured spaghetti straps, a square neckline, a fitted waist that accentuated her silhouette, and a pleated skirt.

 

Aditi Rao Hydari at Cannes Film Festival 2026

Her jewellery included pearl-and-gold earrings, and a few rings, including her wedding ring. Her hair was styled in soft waves.

 

Like Aditi's White Pearl Look? VOTE!

See more pictures here.

 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Aditi Rao Hydari (@aditiraohydari)

 

The Striking Striped Maxi Dress

Aditi Rao Hydari at Cannes Film Festival 2026

In another appearance, Aditi opted for a monochrome striped maxi dress sourced from The IQ Collection. The dress had a halter neckline, a fitted waist, and a flowing ankle-length skirt.

Aditi Rao Hydari at Cannes Film Festival 2026

Aditi paired the dress with matching ballerina flats, gold hoop earrings, and vintage-style sunglasses.

 

Aditi Rao Hydari at Cannes Film Festival 2026

She kept her hair tied back in a side-parted ponytail.

 

Aditi Rao Hydari at Cannes Film Festival 2026

Like Aditi's Stripped Dress? VOTE!

 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Aditi Rao Hydari (@aditiraohydari)

 

Both outfits have been styled by Sanam Ratansi, who is, interestingly, Sonakshi Sinha's sister-in-law.

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Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

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