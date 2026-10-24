'I Got Ramayana Because I Used To Keep Auditioning'

'These are the little cultures with which Nitesh sir works, Ranbir Kapoor works, Ravie Dubey works, Sai Pallavi, Yash... They are so inspiring when you see them work from such close quarters.'

IMAGE: Ravie Dubey, Ranbir Kapoor and Addinath Kothare in Ramayana.

Key Points 'Nayyi Navelli and Ramayana are going to be the new milestones in my life.'

'It's a great time for Marathi cinema and I'm proud to be an integral part of it.'

'Whenever I have experienced a low in my life or was not happy with the work I was doing, I renewed my faith.'

National Award-winning actor Addinath Kothare is all set to play Bharat in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana.

"It doesn't matter which role I play, maybe a producer, actor, director... I love being a part of great stories," Addinath tells Subhash K Jha.

'I wish to grow and evolve with every work I do'

IMAGE: Master Addinath Kothare in Majha Chakula.

You started your career as a child actor in your illustrious father's film. Does it feel like a long and satisfying journey?

I'm happy with the kind of work and appreciation I'm receiving. I just need to be honest and consistent the way I've always been towards my work.

That is probably the reason I'm where I am. I wish to grow and evolve with every work I do. The journey is more important than the destination, whether it's a film or a goal in life.

I keep enjoying the journey and will always give it my 100 percent, whether it is a film, OTT series, TV show or theatre play.

'The only thing that gets you work is your work'

IMAGE: Anurag Thakur and Addinath Kothare in Nayyi Navelli.

Which among your films do you consider to be game-changers and why?

Paani (Addinath's National Award-winning directorial debut) was the biggest game-changer for me.

Since then, the kind of work I've received in Hindi cinema, every Hindi project, every pan India and global project that I do, stirs me in a positive way.

Nayyi Navelli and Ramayana are going to be the new milestones in my life.

Coming from a filmmaking family, was that an advantage in the long run?

That's an advantage in a way, as I got to learn a lot of things about the industry from an early age, about success and failure. I saw it from close quarters.

It equipped me better to deal with the pressures at work. Also, the culture at home. We are a normal middle class family and there's nothing filmi about us.

The credit goes to my parents and grandparents for instilling that culture in us. Besides that, the only thing that gets you work is your work.

Your growth is a lonely process and that's how it should be. That's why when you get success, it's a great feeling because it gives you the satisfaction of earning it.

'Marathi cinema is breaking boundaries'

IMAGE: Addinath Kothare and Rucha Vaidya in Paani.

What do you feel about the predominance of Hindi movies over Marathi counterpart in allotment of theatres?

I don't think that's true. Nowadays, a lot of Marathi films are doing well at the box office. Post lockdown, the scenario has changed.

Whenever films do well, the theatre owners will support them because it's business at the end of the day. So I don't think anyone is doing anything deliberately to hurt Marathi cinema.

Marathi cinema is growing on its own, it's evolving, it's breaking boundaries, finding new horizons, going to the Oscars, creating new box office milestones with Shivaji, Tighi, Kranti Jyoti Vidyalaya...

So it's a great time for Marathi cinema and I'm proud to be an integral part of it.

'I'm very grateful to be a part of this Ramayana journey'

IMAGE: Addinath Kothare as Bharat in Ramayana.

Do you feel you are getting the offers commensurate with your talent?

Like I said earlier, your work gets you work.

I got Ramayana because I used to keep auditioning. I auditioned for Nitesh (Tiwari) sir's film Tarla. I was shortlisted and he probably saw my work and so he cast me here.

Ashwini Iyer Tiwari (Nitesh Tiwari's wife) saw my work, so probably that's why she was aware of my work and she cast me in System.

So yeah, it's a process you have to believe in, that your work is going to get you work and you just keep working, keep creating work, keep doing more work.

This is what my father said and I believe that. Whenever I have experienced a low in my life or was not happy with the work I was doing, I renewed my faith.

I made Paani and the ball started rolling again. I did '83, Criminal Justice, City of Dreams and then Nayyi Navelli and Ramayana.

So yeah, you need to take the reins in your hands.

I'm always hungry for good stories. I produced the show Manvat Murders.

It doesn't matter which role I play, maybe a producer, actor, director... I love being a part of great stories.

What was the experience of working in Ramayana like?

It was a surreal experience. I think every time I walk on a set -- I think the first time it happened was on the sets of '83 when I saw the scale and vision of Kabir Khan sir.

It's a great feeling. It helps you grow as a creator and helps you dream big too.

When I did '83, I was new in the space. To meet and work with all these big stalwarts from across India, the actors and everyone, and then watch the scale of production and the vision of the maker, was awe inspiring!

It makes you dream bigger. The same thing happened on the sets of Ramayana, where I was a part of India's biggest film and the honesty and sincerity with which the team is making it. It was so inspiring!

These are the little cultures with which Nitesh sir works, Ranbir Kapoor works, Ravie Dubey works, Sai Pallavi, Yash... They are so inspiring when you see them work from such close quarters.

I'm very grateful to be a part of this Ramayana journey.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff