Home  » Movies » Khushi Kapoor Cheers For Adarsh Gourav-Shanaya Kapoor's Tu Yaa Main

Khushi Kapoor Cheers For Adarsh Gourav-Shanaya Kapoor's Tu Yaa Main

By REDIFF MOVIES
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
February 13, 2026 11:33 IST

Family and film folk lined up to watch Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav's survival tale in the Friday the 13th release, Tu Yaa Main.

Key Points

  • Bollywood lend their support to Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav at a special screening of their film, Tu Yaa Main.
  • Tu Yaa Main is directed by Bejoy Nambiar and releases on February 13.
  • The film is a about two influencers, who struggle for their lives as they battle a predatory crocodile.

Shanaya Kapoor wears yet another shade of green at the special screening of her new film, Tu Yaa Main. Accompanying her is her co-star Adarsh Gourav.

 

Ananya Panday stays close to Shanaya during her big moment.

Ananya's film Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, which didn't find many takers in the theatres, may finally find an audience on its OTT release this weekend.

 

Khushi Kapoor.

 

Adarsh and Shanaya with the film's director, Bejoy Nambiar, who has previously directed OTT fare like The Fame Game and Sweet Karam Coffee as well as theatre releases like Wazir and Shaitan.

 

Amruta Khanvilkar.

 

Sayani Ghosh.

 

Zoya Akhtar.

 

Shweta Bachchan Nanda with her daughter, Navya Naveli.

 

Vidya Malvade.

 

Neelam, Seema Sajdeh and Bhavana Panday, Shanaya's mum Maheep Kapoor's buddies.

 

Anil Kapoor.

 

Shanaya's dad Sanjay Kapoor.

 

Arjun Kapoor.

 

Orry.

 

Avinash Tiwary has a release this Friday too -- O'Romeo -- but he sportingly cheers for Tu Yaa Main.

 

Mini Mathur and Kabir Khan.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

