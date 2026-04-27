Actress Mehreen Pirzada Gets Married

Actress Mehreen Pirzada has tied the knot with her beau Arsh Aulakh in a picturesque ceremony held in the breathtaking mountains of Chail, Himachal Pradesh, sharing enchanting photographs of their special day.

IMAGE: Mehreen Pirzada and Arsh Aulakh on their wedding day. All Photographs: Kind courtesy Mehreen Pirzada/ Instagram

Key Points Actress Mehreen Pirzada announced her marriage to Arsh Aulakh on Instagram.

The wedding ceremony took place on April 26, amidst the mountains of Chail, Himachal Pradesh.

Mehreen Pirzada is known for her work in Telugu and Tamil films, having debuted in Krishna Gaadi Veera Prema Gaadha.

Actor Mehreen Pirzada announced her wedding to beau Arsh Aulakh on Instagram by posting dreamy pictures.

A Dreamy Mountain Wedding

Mehreen shared a series of photographs from her wedding ceremony, which was held amidst the breathtaking mountains of Chail, Himachal Pradesh, on April 26.

Mehreen and Arsh twinned in baby pink ethnic outfits.

Showbiz Congratulates the Couple

Shortly after Mehreen posted her wedding pictures, netizens, including members from the showbiz, extended their best wishes on the comments section.

'Mubarak,' filmmaker Anurag Kashyap commented.

Actors like Kajal Aggarwal, Sonal Chauhan, Angad Bedi, and Nidhhi Agerwal also wished them.

Mehreen is best known for her roles in Telugu and Tamil films. She made her acting debut with the Telugu film Krishna Gaadi Veera Prema Gaadha (2016) and has since appeared in several other movies. She was also seen in the Anushka Sharma-starrer Phillauri. Her brother Gurfateh Pirzada is also an actor.

Click here to see more pictures of the wedding

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MEHREEN (@mehreenpirzadaa)

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Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff