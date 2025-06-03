Actor Vibhu Raghave Succumbs To Cancer

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vibhu Raghave/Instagram

Nisha Aur Uske Cousins fame television actor Vibhu Raghave passed away on June 2 after battling colon cancer. He was 37.

Vibhu Raghave's co-stars and friends described him as the 'purest soul' who was a 'beacon of strength and positivity'.

Several television folk took to their Instagram handles to condole the loss of the actor.

Bigg Boss 18 winner Karan Veer Mehra wrote, 'Too Soon. Rest in peace.'

Sanaya Irani posted, 'RIP Friend. I'm sure you are spreading positivity, love and warmth wherever you are. Gone too soon. You will be missed.'

Just a few days ago, Vibhu Raghave's co-star Aneri Vajani had shared a fundraising post for the actor's cancer treatment in Mumbai.

She wrote, 'Hello everyone! A little update about our friend Vibhu. He's still battling 4th stage cancer in Nanavati hospital for the last two weeks. It's been an overwhelming journey for all of us to see him go through this. He's fighting it bravely.

'We have exhausted our funds and we need immediate funds to save him. Pls pray for his recovery and do contribute whatever you can for his hospital treatment. Thank you for your immense love and prayers.'