Actor Tim Curry Dies At 80: 'He Was A Force'

Tim Curry, celebrated for his unforgettable performances in The Rocky Horror Picture Show, Clue, and Annie, has passed away at 80, prompting an outpouring of tributes from Hollywood and fans worldwide.

IMAGE: Tim Curry. Photograph: Kind courtesy Jillian Bell/ Instagram

Key Points Tim Curry, the acclaimed actor known for The Rocky Horror Picture Show, Clue, and Annie, died in Los Angeles at 80 years old.

Susan Sarandon, Rob Schneider, Carol Burnett, Michael McKean shared heartfelt tributes remembering his talent, kindness, and unique performances.

Curry's career spanned decades across film, television and theatre, with memorable roles including Dr. Frank-N-Furter, Wadsworth the butler, and Pennywise the Clown.

English actor Tim Curry, best known for his unforgettable roles in The Rocky Horror Picture Show, Clue and Annie, has died at the age of 80.

The actor died in Los Angeles, his longtime manager and friend Marcia Hurwitz announced on Wednesday. A cause of death was not immediately shared. Curry had suffered a major stroke in 2012.

'Nobody could play lovable villains better than he could'

Soon after news of his death, several actors and filmmakers who worked with Curry or admired his work shared memories of the late star.

Carol Burnett, who worked with Curry in the 1982 film Annie, remembered their time together and shared a clip from the film on Instagram. Curry played Miss Hannigan's brother in the movie.

'We had such a wonderful time working together on Annie,' Burnett recalled. 'Nobody could play lovable villains better than he could. He was a dear friend. I was blessed to know him.'

Watch the clip from Anne here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carol Burnett (@itscarolburnett)

Luke Evans, who recently played Dr Frank-N-Furter on Broadway, also paid tribute to Curry. The role was first played by Curry on stage and in the 1975 film The Rocky Horror Picture Show.

'There will only be one Tim Curry,' Evans recalled. 'He was a force, a bright fierce flame, an exquisite charm and that rich vocal tone, he was an inspiration to me and so many people for the roles he played and the effect he had on so many of us.

'With only three weeks left, before I finally hang up the fishnets and heels, I wanted to send you a note. Although we've never met, you've been part of this journey from the very beginning. Every actor who puts on Frank inevitably walks into a conversation that started with you, and I've felt that every single night.'

'The great and wonderful Tim Curry has given his final bow'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Susan Sarandon (@susansarandon)

Susan Sarandon, who starred alongside Curry in The Rocky Horror Picture Show, shared a throwback picture of the two and wrote, 'What a funny, sexy, original he was. But what I loved about him most was his heart. Even wheelchair bound he continued to be so sweet and generous with his fans. Thank you Tim for meaning so much to so many people. Love you, S.'

Curry's Home Alone 2: Lost in New York co-star Rob Schneider shared a long tribute: 'The great and wonderful Tim Curry has given his final bow.

'Most actors will do a scene the same way and try to perfect it. I was astonished as a young actor to witness Tim do a scene 7 completely different ways and ALL OF THEM FANTASTIC! I asked him about it, and he gave me a great gift. Tim said, 'I want to give the director different choices! It's not my job to decide which one. It's up to him!' Right then and there, it changed everything for me! Tim was kind and generous to be in a scene with. I was thrilled to be in the same frame as him.

'Tim, it was truly an honour to know you!'

Curry's co-stars from the 1985 film Clue remembered him.

Michael McKean wrote on X, 'My last conversation with Tim Curry was about life and love and laughter. The grim physical state he found himself in has now ended, a blessing. Our blessing was that we had Tim Curry in our lives. RIP, my friend.'

Lesley Ann Warren shared two pictures with Curry and remembered him as a talented and funny actor: 'My dear companion in crime, the brilliant, hilarious, hysterically funny, magician of artistry has left us. What an unbelievable joy to have shared a sound stage with him and to engage with such a master talent. I adored him. Bless his wild and inspired soul. Love you Tim.'

Elaine Hendrix wrote, 'And the blows keep coming. I worked with Tim Curry in the 90s. He was THE kindest man. I adored him up close and from a far since discovering The Rocky Horror Picture Show while I was in High School. I was a huge fan of him! What a talent. What a gentleman. What an honor. RIP Tim.'

'This is the person who made me want to be an actor'

IMAGE: Tim Curry with Lesley Ann Warren. Photograph: Kind courtesy Lesley Ann Warren/ Instagram

Josh Gad posted: 'Another day, another legend. Goodbye Tim. Thank you for your immense gifts. Ugh.'

Jillian Bell, known for Curb Your Enthusiasm, shared pictures of Curry and spoke about how much he influenced her decision to become an actor: 'I'm devastated. This is the person who made me want to be an actor.'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jillian Bell (@jillianbell)

Jennifer Tilly, who worked with Curry in the 2005 comedy Bailey's Billion$, wrote on X, 'He was a comedic genius and a brilliant man. Gone too soon.'

A Stellar Background

As per a TMZ report, Tim Curry had been battling serious health issues for more than a decade. He passed away at his Toluca Lake home in Los Angeles. The cause of his death is yet to be revealed.

The versatile actor, singer, and voice performer garnered several accolades in his career, including a Daytime Emmy Award and Tony and Olivier Awards nods.

In 1968, he began his career as a stage actor with an appearance in the London company of Hair, the American tribal love rock musical. Into the mid-'70s, he distinguished himself in appearances at the Royal Court Theatre, the Citizens Theatre, and in other companies, playing Shakespeare, Brecht, Buchner and Stoppard.

He soared to fame in the 1970s as the flamboyant star of the campy horror movie stage spoof The Rocky Horror Show and its screen version The Rocky Horror Picture Show

He went on to cut three rock albums, including Fearless (1979) and Simplicity (1981).

He enjoyed strong roles as con man Rooster Harrigan in John Huston's musical Annie (1982) and (beneath a layer of elaborate makeup that took five hours to apply) the arch-villain Darkness in Ridley Scott's fantasy Legend (1985).

He also appeared (drolly, as the butler Wadsworth) in the screen adaptation of the mystery board game Clue, which attained cult status after an initial flop.

His television work of the period included a starring role as villain Bill Sikes in the 1982 TV movie of Oliver Twist and a 1989 record industry arc on the CBS crime show Wiseguy.

He has worked in films including The Hunt for Red October, The Three Musketeers, Home Alone 2, Lethal Weapon spoof Loaded Weapon 1, Muppet Treasure Island, McHale's Navy Charlie's Angels, Scary Movie 2. Ritual, Kinsey and Addams Family Reunion.

On TV, he has worked in projects like Peter Pan and the Pirates, IT, Over The Top, Family Affair and others. He was born April 19, 1948, in rural Grappenhall, Cheshire.

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Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff