Actor Shiv Subrahmanyam passes away

The last rites of actor Shiv Subrahmanyam will be conducted at the Mokshdham Hindu Shamshanbhoomi, Andheri, north west Mumbai, on Monday morning.

Taking to Instagram, film-maker Hansal Mehta mourned Subrahmanyam's demise. 'With profound and heartfelt grief, we wish to inform you of the passing of one of the most dignified and noble souls to inhabit human form -- our dearest Shiv Subrahmanyam. Incredibly talented, he was much loved and revered personally as well as professionally.'

Exactly two months earlier, on February 11, his only child Jahan, who was just 16, had died of a brain tumour. Divya Jagdale, Subrahmanyam's wife, is a well-known theatre and film actor.

Subrahmanyam, who had written the screenplay for Parinda, played Alia Bhatt's father in 2 States and Sanya Malhotra's father in Meenakshi Sundareshwar.