Actor Shefali Jariwala dead; cause of death unclear

Actor Shefali Jariwala dead; cause of death unclear

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
June 28, 2025 10:21 IST

Actor Shefali Jariwala, best known for her iconic single Kaanta Laga, passed away Friday night, a hospital source said.

IMAGE: Shefali Jariwala. Photograph: ANI Photo

She was 42.

Jariwala was rushed to Bellevue Multispeciality Hospital in suburban Mumbai by her husband, actor Parag Tyagi.

"She was brought to the hospital around 11:15 pm. The on-duty doctor declared her dead on arrival," a hospital source said.

 

As per media reports, Jariwala died of a heart attack though there was no official statement yet from the family or her representatives.

The cause behind Jariwala's death is yet to be ascertained and her body has been taken for postmortem, the Mumbai Police said on Saturday.

"Her body was found at her residence in Andheri. The police received the information at 1 am (Saturday). Her body has been sent to Cooper Hospital for postmortem. The cause of her death is not yet clear," police stated.

A mobile forensic unit and a team of Mumbai Police reached the actor's apartment in the Golden Rays-Y building, an official said.

Jariwala gained popularity through her participation in reality shows like Nach Baliye, a dance-based show series, with her husband, and later, Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 13.

Jariwala rose to prominence in 2002 with the massive popularity of Kaanta Laga, a remix of an old Lata Mangeshkar song from the 1972 movie Samadhi.

Her sudden death has shocked many industry friends and colleagues, who expressed grief.

Singer Mika Singh said he is unable to fathom the news about the death of his dearest friend, Jariwala.

'I'm deeply shocked, saddened, and feeling a heavy heart. Our beloved star and my dearest friend @shefalijariwala has left us. Still can't believe it. You will always be remembered for your grace, smile, and spirit. Om Shanti,' Singh wrote.

'I can't get over this news...my heart is sinking. Shefali,' actor Kamya Punjabi wrote.

Actor Aly Goni wrote, RIP Shefali.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
