Rediff.com  » Movies » Actor Parvin Dabas In ICU After Accident

Actor Parvin Dabas In ICU After Accident

Source: ANI
September 21, 2024 14:56 IST
Photograph: Kind courtesy Parvin Dabas/Instagram

Actor Parvin Dabas, best known for his work in Khosla Ka Ghosla and co-founder of the Pro Panja League, has been admitted to the intensive care unit at the Holy Family Hospital in Bandra, north west Mumbai, following a car accident early Saturday morning.

The Pro Panja League has released an official statement regarding the incident: 'Dear Members of the Media, we regret to inform that Parvin Dabas, Bollywood actor and co-founder of the Pro Panja League, has been hospitalised and is in the ICU at Holy Family Hospital Bandra following an unfortunate car accident in the early hours of Saturday morning.

'Details of the incident are still emerging, but we can confirm that Mr Dabas is currently receiving medical attention.

'Our thoughts are with Parvin and his family during this challenging time.

'The Pro Panja League management is closely monitoring the situation and will provide updates as appropriate. We kindly request privacy for Mr Dabas and his loved ones. We wish Parvin a swift and complete recovery.'

 

Reports indicate that Dabas is undergoing various tests as doctors work to provide the necessary treatment.

His wife Mohabbatein actress Preeti Jhangiani is at the hospital.

Dabas is known for his performances in numerous Hindi films, including My Name Is Khan and Ragini MMS 2. He was last seen in the popular Web series Made in Heaven.

Parvin and Preeti, who married in 2008, have two children.

Source: ANI
