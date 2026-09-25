'Mushtaqbhai Left An Impression In Smallest Of Roles'

Mushtaq Khan, known for his roles in films like Welcome and Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, passed away after a battle with cancer.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mushtaq Khan/Instagram

Key Points Filmmaker Anees Bazmee expressed his shock and sadness, remembering Mushtaq Khan as a 'truly remarkable artist and a beautiful soul'.

Actor Sanjay Mishra shared that Mushtaq Khan was like a 'guardian' to him and felt he did not receive the credit he deserved for his talent.

Filmmaker Anees Bazmee paid an emotional tribute to Mushtaq Khan, who featured as the fan-favourite 'Balu' in the 2007 hit comedy Welcome.

'Shocked and speechless by the passing of Mushtaq Bhai (my Balu). A truly remarkable artist and a beautiful soul. May Allah bless his soul and give strength to his family and loved ones,' Bazmee posted.

Tributes have been pouring in across social media platforms, with fans fondly remembering Mushtaq Khan and his work.

Sanjay Mishra remembered Khan as his 'guardian'.

Speaking to ANI, the National Award-winning actor said, 'Meri life me ek time pe woh guardian ho gaye the....jab bhi mujhe zarurt padti thi main unse suggestion le leta tha. Dukhad news hai. Woh ek bahut ache kalakaar the par unko itna credit nahi mila.'

While recalling working with Khan in Welcome, Mishra shared, 'Bahut hi behatreen actor and insaan the. Maine unke saath Welcome mein kaam kiya tha...unhone mujhe pura Dubai ghumaya tha.'

A career spanning decades

Mushtaq Khan passed away on Thursday, September 24.

He was admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati hospital about a fortnight ago.

"He passed away due to cancer at Nanavati hospital at around 7 pm. He had complained of stomach pain, so we took him to the hospital where doctors discovered that he has cancer. His health worsened in the last few days," his son Mohsin told PTI.

"He was perfectly fine. He had no major issues, rather he was shooting for the debut film of Shera's (Salman Khan's bodyguard) son prior to his hospitalisation," he said.

Born in Baihar, Madhya Pradesh, Khan acted in over 500 movies and garnered wide popularity through his supporting roles. He stepped into the world of cinema with Albert Pinto Ko Gussa Kyon Aata Hai in 1980 and went on to do films like Aashiqui, Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin, Saathi, Sadak, Junoon, Gunaah, Sir, Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin, Sadak, Gadar, Welcome and Gadar 2.

He is survived by his wife, son and daughter.

'This is no age to go'

"This is no age to go. Mushtaqbhai was one of those actors who left an impression in the smallest of roles," Sunny Deol tells Subhash K Jha. "There was a hunger in him to own the space, however little he was given."

Rajpal Yadav is in a state of shock.

"Would you believe I met him just two hours before he left us?" he asks.

"I was in hospital to see him, his condition was critical. But I didn't think he would leave us so suddenly. It is said that those who make others laugh are the saddest people. Mushtaqbhai turned every scene he enacted into a celebration of life. I will miss him. People will mourn him for a few days and move on but he deserves better."

Shabana Azmi remembers Mushtaq as an actor, who never failed to leave an imprint.

"We worked in several important films like Albert Pinto Ko Gussa Kyon Aata Hai, Dharavi, Thodisi Beawafai, Anjuman. A warm kind human being and a good actor. He was seen less frequently in recent years. This industry can be very cruel to those labelled 'character actors'. He was one of those actors who lit up every scene he featured in."

With inputs from ANI and PTI

Photograph curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff