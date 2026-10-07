Actor Eva Marie Saint Dies At 102

Oscar-winning Hollywood actress Eva Marie Saint, celebrated for her iconic roles in On the Waterfront and Alfred Hitchcock's North by Northwest, has died at the age of 102.

IMAGE: Marlon Brando and Eva Marie Saint in On The Waterfront.

Key Points Oscar-winning actress Eva Marie Saint, known for On the Waterfront and North by Northwest, passed away at 102.

She died of natural causes at her Los Angeles home on October 6, surrounded by family.

She was married to television director Jeffrey Hayden for over six decades and is survived by her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Hollywood actress Eva Marie Saint, best known for her roles in On The Waterfront and North By Northwest, has died at the age of 102, PEOPLE magazine said.

The actress died on Tuesday, October 6, of natural causes at her home in Los Angeles. She was surrounded by her family and loved ones at the time of her death.

A Storied Career in Hollywood

Eva Marie Saint is survived by her husband of more than six decades, television director Jeffrey Hayden, their two children, Darrell and Laurette, four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Born on July 4, 1924, in Newark, New Jersey, Saint studied at Bowling Green State University in Ohio. She began her career in television and radio before making her Broadway debut in The Trip to Bountiful in 1953.

Saint made her film debut in 1954 with Elia Kazan's On The Waterfront.

Her performance as Edie Doyle earned her the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress. She was just two days away from giving birth to her first child when she received the Oscar. While accepting the award, Saint joked, 'I may have the baby right here!'

She went on to appear in several films, including That Certain Feeling, A Hatful of Rain, Raintree County, Exodus, All Fall Down, 36 Hours, Grand Prix, The Russians Are Coming, The Stalking Moon and Cancel My Reservation.

One of her most remembered roles came in Alfred Hitchcock's 1959 thriller North By Northwest where she played Eve Kendall opposite Cary Grant.

Legacy in Film and Television

Saint had a long career on television and continued working across different formats over the years.

She married Jeffrey Hayden in 1951 after the two met on a subway.

Hayden directed several popular television shows, including Leave It to Beaver and The Incredible Hulk. The couple later appeared together in a San Francisco production of A R Gurney's Love Letters in 2011.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff