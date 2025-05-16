Actor Dipika Kakar Diagnosed With Tumour

IMAGE: Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim. Photograph: Kind courtesy Dipika Kakar/Instagram

Television actor Shoaib Ibrahim recently shared upsetting news about his wife, actor Dipika Kakar, asking his fans to pray for them.

He posted a video on his YouTube channel, and said, 'Dipika is not well, there is a severe stomach issue. When I was in Chandigarh, Dipika started having pain in her stomach and initially we thought it was due to acidity.

'But when the pain did not decrease, she consulted our family doctor, who had also treated our father. He gave some antibiotics and asked her to get blood tests done. She was on antibiotics till May 5, and when I returned, she was doing fine.

'Then, after papa's birthday, she started experiencing pain again. Meanwhile, the blood test reports came, which indicated that she had infection in her body.

'Our doctor asked us to visit again and when we met him he asked us to do a CT scan and it showed that Dipika has a tumour in the left lobe of her liver. It is big in size, like a tennis ball. It was very shocking for us.'

The CT scan did not indicate if it was cancerous.

Dipika will have to undergo surgery to remove the tumour.

The Bigg Boss 12 winner was last seen in Celebrity Masterchef but she had to quit the show in March due to a shoulder injury.

Dipika and Shoaib wed in February 2018 in Bhopal. Their son Ruhaan was born in 2023.