Acclaimed Director Bharathiraja Passes Away

Bharathiraja, celebrated for his groundbreaking storytelling and influential films, passes into the ages, leaving a significant void in Indian cinema.

IMAGE: Bharathiraja, right, with Chiranjeevi. Photograph: Kind courtesy Chiranjeevi/X

Key Points Bharathiraja made his directorial debut with the acclaimed 16 Vayathinile in 1977 and directed over 40 films, earning the title Iyakkunar Immayam (Himalayan Among Directors).

His celebrated films include Kizhake Pogum Rail, Sigappu Rojakkal and Mudhal Mariyathai.

'He transformed the fragrance of village soil, the beauty of human relationships, the innocence of love, and the emotions of ordinary people into timeless cinematic poetry. His films touched millions of hearts and inspired generations of filmmakers.'

Bharathiraja, whose films redefined storytelling in Tamil cinema, passed away in Chennai due to age-related ailments. He was 85.

The news of his demise left the film industry in mourning, with several actors and filmmakers paying tribute to the legendary director.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay -- a movie star himself -- visited Bharathiraja's residence and announced state honours.

Actor, producer and politician Khushbu Sundar took to her X account to share she was 'devastated' by the loss and described Bharathiraja's passing as a 'gloomy cloud' over Tamil cinema.

Remembering him as one of the industry's most respected filmmakers, she said his absence would be deeply felt by cinema lovers across generations.

'Devastated to know that our most beloved, loved and respected Director, the legendary #BharathiRaaja is no longer with us. His demise is a gloomy cloud in Tamil cinema,' Khusbhu wrote.

The actress called his movies a true 'school of filmmaking' for aspiring filmmakers. Khushbu recalled that Bharathiraja had often spoken about making a film with her, a wish that will now remain incomplete.

'His films have been benchmarks and shall continue to be the actual school of filmmaking. He leaves behind a huge legacy for every cinema lover. He always said, 'Let's do a film with me in 2 pigtails.' That shall remain an unfulfilled dream. Will miss you a lot, Sir. Rest in peace. Om Shanti,' Khusbhu added.

Chiranjeevi: 'Indian cinema has lost one of its greatest storytellers, #Bharathiraja garu.

'He transformed the fragrance of village soil, the beauty of human relationships, the innocence of love, and the emotions of ordinary people into timeless cinematic poetry. His films touched millions of hearts and inspired generations of filmmakers.

'A recipient of the prestigious Padma Shri and several National Film Awards, Bharathiraja garu's contribution to Indian cinema is immeasurable.

'I was fortunate to work under his direction as Puliraju in Aradhana. His passion for cinema, simplicity and dedication to his craft left a lasting impression on me. 'Though he is no longer with us, his legacy will live on forever through his remarkable films.

'Rest in peace, Iyakkunar Imayam Bharathiraja garu. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and admirers. Om Shanti.'

A Legacy of Cinematic Excellence

Bharathiraja made his directorial debut with the acclaimed film 16 Vayathinile in 1977 and went on to become one of Tamil cinema's most influential filmmakers.

Over a career spanning more than four decades, he directed over 40 films and earned the title of Iyakkunar Immayam (Himalayan Among Directors) for his remarkable contribution to cinema.

Some of his most celebrated films include Kizhake Pogum Rail, Sigappu Rojakkal, Alaigal Oivathillai, Kaadhal Oviyam and Mudhal Mariyathai.

His final directorial work was Paravai Kootil Vaazhum Maangal, a segment from Prime Video's anthology series Modern Love Chennai.

Apart from directing, Bharathiraja also enjoyed a successful acting career. His most recent screen appearance was in the Mohanlal-starrer Thudarum.

His unreleased film Pulavar will mark his final appearance as an actor.

Over the years, he also featured in Aayutha Ezhuthu, Pandianadu, Eeswaran, Thiruchitrambalam and Maharaja.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff