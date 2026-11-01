Abhishek Bachchan, Fardeen Khan, Rohit Roy Bid Farewell To Sanjay Gupta

Sanjay Gupta, known for films like Kaante and Mumbai Saga, was laid to rest in Mumbai.

Key Points Rakesh Roshan, Abhishek Bachchan, Manoj Bajpayee, Ronit Roy, Rohit Roy attended Sanjay Gupta's funeral.

Gupta, known for films like Aatish and Shootout at Lokhandwala, passed away after a head injury.

Sanjay Gupta was laid to rest on Saturday, October 31 in the presence of his family, friends and colleagues.

The director of films like Aatish, Kaante, Shootout at Lokhandwala, Mumbai Saga and Jazbaa passed away at 57, after sustaining a head injury at his residence.

The tributes have been flowing in on social media, but many visited his home and later, the crematorium, to say their last goodbyes.

Abhishek Bachchan's father Amitabh Bachchan worked with Gups, as he was famously called, in Kaante.

Rohit Roy shared a very close bond with Gupta, having worked in many of his films.

He posted a touching tribute: 'Today I didn't lose one person... I lost my friend, my brother, my partner in crime, my guru et al...

'Today marks the end of a major chapter of my life. A chapter that we used to reminisce about every single time we met... Who will I whine to now? Who will call me and say block your dates at my very lowest??

'Who will stand at the table and feed me till I can eat no more... Who will discuss cinema with a passion that only you had… WHO will send me emotional messages at 11 pm and tell me it's all good and that we will create history again soon! Gups, not fair... not fair at all. RIP my brother... I'm sure you are spreading the cheer where you are already.'

Rohit is seen here with his wife Manasi Joshi Roy, Haq Director Suparn S Varma (one of Suparn's earliest films Acid Factory was produced by Sanjay Gupta) and Manoj Bajpayee (who acted in Acid Factory).

Manoj Bajpayee also worked in Shootout at Wadala and Dus Kahaniyaan's segment Zahir, which was directed by Sanjay Gupta.

Fardeen Khan had also starred in Acid Factory.

Aftab Shivdasani was a part of the ensemble cast in Acid Factory.

Shaad Randhawa worked in Mumbai Saga.

Sanjay Gupta's last directorial was The Miranda Brothers, starring Harshvardhan Rane and Meezaan in 2024.

Harshvardhan Rane.

Rajat Bedi worked in three films directed by Gupta: Aatish: Feel the Fire, Jung, Khauff. He was also cast in Shootout at Lokhandwala, which was produced by Sanjay Gupta.

Rakesh Roshan's son Hrithik Roshan worked with Gupta in Kaabil.

Rajpal Yadav described Gupta's death as a 'huge blow' to the film industry: 'The passing of Sanjay Guptaji is an absolutely severe blow. Everyone is very, very deeply saddened. This is an untoward tragedy, and there really are no words to say anything. This is a huge blow for the industry. There are no words. May God grant peace to his soul and give strength to the entire family.'

Atul Agnihotri played a cop in Gupta's Aatish.

Sonu Sood was a part of Gupta's Shootout at Wadala.

Anubhav Sinha.

Ahmed Khan.

Sujoy Ghosh.

With inputs from ANI

Photographs: Panna Bandekar, curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff