Aaradhya Is 11, Mom, Grandpa Get Mushy

Kunal turns director... Patralekhaa-Raj celebrate first anniversary... Giorgia promotes music video...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aishwarya Rai Bachchan/Instagram

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan kisses her daughter Aaradhya on her 11th birthday on November 16, and writes, 'MY LOVE... MY LIFE... I LOVE YOU, MY AARADHYA.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amitabh Bachchan/Instagram

Aaradhya's grandfather Amitabh Bachchan shares a pic with a puppy and writes, 'हमारे एक छोटे से दोस्त; काम के क्षण ॥ फिर ये बड़े होते हैं॥ और एक दिन छोड़ के चले जाते हैं.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hansal Mehta/Instagram

Hansal Mehta wishes his CityLightsactors Patralekhaa and Rajkummar Rao on their first wedding anniversary on November 15.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

Kunal Kemmu turns Director with Madgaon Express, produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment.

His proud wife Soha Ali Khan shares a picture from the sets, with Kunal and their daughter Inaaya and notes, 'I have enjoyed being one of the few people who have heard your stories, marvelled at your creativity, laughed and cried often together because of something you said == and now it is time for you to share one of those stories with the world.

'I am so proud of you and so excited for them. You were probably not much older than Inaaya is now when you acted in your first film --. it was only fitting she call action for your first shot on your first day as director. Good luck with the film @kunalkemmu You got this.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Giorgia Andriani/Instagram

Giorgia Andriani promotes her music video Dil Jisse Zinda Hain, which releases on November 18.

'With shimmers and glamour all around,' Giorgia tells us, 'cannot wait to make an entrance in your hearts!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mallika Sherawat/Instagram

Mallika Sherawat shares a pic from the sets of her multilingual film Nagmati.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vidyut Jammwal/Instagram

Vidyut Jammwal strikes a pose, and we can't look away.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hema Malini/Instagram

Hema Malini meets Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma: 'I went to Guwahati to attend the Nalbari Raas Mahotsav at the Shri Shri Hari Mandir conducted by Minister for Tourism Shri Jayanta Baruah, Given a warm welcome by the CM & his lovely wife Rinki Bhuyan Sarma.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karan Tacker/Instagram

Karan Tacker's night out in Delhi with the Khakee: The Bihar Chapter team: Avinash Tiwary, Ravi Kishan, Jatin Sarna, Abhimanyu Singh, Producer Neeraj Pandey and Director Bhav Dhulia.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rasika Dugal/Instagram

As Mirzapur completes four years, Rasika Dugal shares a throwback picture with Pankaj Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Harshita Shekhar Gaur and Shweta Tripathi and recalls, '#Throwback to four years ago at the launch of Mirzapur Season 1. The Women of Mirzapur at their best and Akhandanand @pankajtripathi wondering how to deal with them... four years and nothing has changed. #4YearsOfMirzapur. So who will survive season 3 and... who will not?!'