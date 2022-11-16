Aaradhya Is 11, Mom, Grandpa Get Mushy

Kunal turns director... Patralekhaa-Raj celebrate first anniversary... Giorgia promotes music video...
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan kisses her daughter Aaradhya on her 11th birthday on November 16, and writes, 'MY LOVE... MY LIFE... I LOVE YOU, MY AARADHYA.'
Aaradhya's grandfather Amitabh Bachchan shares a pic with a puppy and writes, 'हमारे एक छोटे से दोस्त; काम के क्षण ॥ फिर ये बड़े होते हैं॥ और एक दिन छोड़ के चले जाते हैं.'
Hansal Mehta wishes his CityLightsactors Patralekhaa and Rajkummar Rao on their first wedding anniversary on November 15.
Kunal Kemmu turns Director with Madgaon Express, produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment.
His proud wife Soha Ali Khan shares a picture from the sets, with Kunal and their daughter Inaaya and notes, 'I have enjoyed being one of the few people who have heard your stories, marvelled at your creativity, laughed and cried often together because of something you said == and now it is time for you to share one of those stories with the world.
'I am so proud of you and so excited for them. You were probably not much older than Inaaya is now when you acted in your first film --. it was only fitting she call action for your first shot on your first day as director. Good luck with the film @kunalkemmu You got this.'
Giorgia Andriani promotes her music video Dil Jisse Zinda Hain, which releases on November 18.
'With shimmers and glamour all around,' Giorgia tells us, 'cannot wait to make an entrance in your hearts!'
Mallika Sherawat shares a pic from the sets of her multilingual film Nagmati.
Vidyut Jammwal strikes a pose, and we can't look away.
Hema Malini meets Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma: 'I went to Guwahati to attend the Nalbari Raas Mahotsav at the Shri Shri Hari Mandir conducted by Minister for Tourism Shri Jayanta Baruah, Given a warm welcome by the CM & his lovely wife Rinki Bhuyan Sarma.'
Karan Tacker's night out in Delhi with the Khakee: The Bihar Chapter team: Avinash Tiwary, Ravi Kishan, Jatin Sarna, Abhimanyu Singh, Producer Neeraj Pandey and Director Bhav Dhulia.
As Mirzapur completes four years, Rasika Dugal shares a throwback picture with Pankaj Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Harshita Shekhar Gaur and Shweta Tripathi and recalls, '#Throwback to four years ago at the launch of Mirzapur Season 1. The Women of Mirzapur at their best and Akhandanand @pankajtripathi wondering how to deal with them... four years and nothing has changed. #4YearsOfMirzapur. So who will survive season 3 and... who will not?!'