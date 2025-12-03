Aamir To Produce Vir Das' Directorial Debut

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aamir Khan Production/Instagram

Aamir Khan Productions has announced its next film, Happy Patel, a spy comedy that will mark actor-comedian Vir Das' directorial debut.

Das, who has earned international recognition for his stand-up comedy specials, will also star in the film, alongside Mona Singh.

The project was announced through a fun video, where Aamir questions Vir about his film-making choices, particularly his approach to action sequences, romance, and even an item number.

The clip begins with Aamir beating up Vir, annoyed that every time they talk, someone inevitably brings up his 'one flop film.'

The scene then cuts to a flashback, where Aamir is already frustrated with Vir for making a spy film that lacks action and romance.

He then mentions about how the film's romance revolves around the heroine slapping him, to which Vir responds, 'Everyone loves dominance in 2025.'

Aamir then asks Vir why he chose to play the 'item girl' himself.

Vir defends his decision, saying he made an 'offbeat' film, but Aamir retorts that he only says that in interviews.

When Vir mentions Laal Singh Chaddha being a flop, he gets beaten up.

To their surprise, the audience, who has just watched the film, erupts in applause, and Aamir quickly pretends everything is fine.

He claims that all the things he had criticised Vir for were actually his ideas from the start.

With this, Aamir Khan Productions and Das are set to reunite after nearly 14 years.

Their first collaboration, Delhi Belly, hit theatres in 2011 and starred Imran Khan.

Aamir Khan Productions has previously backed critically acclaimed films, including Lagaan, Taare Zameen Par, Dangal, and Secret Superstar.

Happy Patel is slated for a theatrical release on January 16, 2026.