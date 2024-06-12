Aamir Plans Huge Party For Mom, 90

IMAGE: Aamir Khan with mother Zeenat Hussain and sisters Nikhat Khan and Farhat Khan. Photograph: Kind courtesy Aamir Khan/Instagram

Aamir Khan will host a grand party for his mother Zeenat Hussain on her 90th birthday.

The grand celebration will take place on Thursday, June 13, at Aamir's home in Mumbai.

IMAGE: Aamir with mother Zeenat, brother Faisal Khan and sisters Nikhat and Farhat. Photograph: Kind courtesy Aamir Khan/Instagram

"Aamir will fly in 200 plus family members and friends from different cities to celebrate his mother's birthday on June 13. She has been unwell for over a year," a source close to the actor said.

"Now that she has recovered and doing well, everyone wanted to do a large get together. Family and friends from all over India will gather to celebrate this special day. People are coming from Banaras, Bangalore, Lucknow, Mysore, and other cities."

Aamir, who shares a special bond with his mother, often seeks her approval on scripts and films he does.

Aamir also kept his promise to his mother of taking her to Mecca for the Haj pilgrimage.