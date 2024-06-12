News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Aamir Plans Huge Party For Mom, 90

Aamir Plans Huge Party For Mom, 90

Source: ANI
June 12, 2024 14:22 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Aamir Khan with mother Zeenat Hussain and sisters Nikhat Khan and Farhat Khan. Photograph: Kind courtesy Aamir Khan/Instagram

Aamir Khan will host a grand party for his mother Zeenat Hussain on her 90th birthday.

The grand celebration will take place on Thursday, June 13, at Aamir's home in Mumbai.

 

IMAGE: Aamir with mother Zeenat, brother Faisal Khan and sisters Nikhat and Farhat. Photograph: Kind courtesy Aamir Khan/Instagram

"Aamir will fly in 200 plus family members and friends from different cities to celebrate his mother's birthday on June 13. She has been unwell for over a year," a source close to the actor said.

"Now that she has recovered and doing well, everyone wanted to do a large get together. Family and friends from all over India will gather to celebrate this special day. People are coming from Banaras, Bangalore, Lucknow, Mysore, and other cities."

Aamir, who shares a special bond with his mother, often seeks her approval on scripts and films he does.

Aamir also kept his promise to his mother of taking her to Mecca for the Haj pilgrimage.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI
COMMENT
Print this article
A Memorable Dinner With Aamir Khan
A Memorable Dinner With Aamir Khan
'Aamir can never be an actor'
'Aamir can never be an actor'
Aamir: My biggest wish is...
Aamir: My biggest wish is...
Who Can Replace Tharoor In TVM?
Who Can Replace Tharoor In TVM?
USA players recall Indian connections
USA players recall Indian connections
BPCL divestment completely off the table, says Puri
BPCL divestment completely off the table, says Puri
Fasting Jarange takes IV fluids as minister intervenes
Fasting Jarange takes IV fluids as minister intervenes

More like this

'Aamir was too shy to think of girls'

'Aamir was too shy to think of girls'

'Aamir's heart bleeds for people of India'

'Aamir's heart bleeds for people of India'

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances