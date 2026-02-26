Aamir Khan Shares Positive News On Salim Khan's Health

Aamir Khan provides a reassuring health update on legendary screenwriter Salim Khan, confirming his recovery from a minor brain hemorrhage and imminent return home after being hospitalised.

IMAGE: Salman Khan with his father Salim Khan during the promotions for Bharat. Photograph: Kind courtesy Salman Khan/Instagram

Key Points Though Aamir Khan could not meet Salim Khan as he was in the ICU, he received a positive health update from the movie legend's family.

Salim Khan is recovering well from a minor brain hemorrhage and expected to return home soon.

Doctors clarified that Salim Khan did not require surgery for the brain hemorrhage.

Ever since the news of legendary screenwriter Salim Khan being hospitalised surfaced, well-wishers have been waiting for updates on his health.

Aamir Khan has now shared a reassuring update, stating that Salim Khan is recovering well and expected to return home soon.

Salim Khan: Health Update

IMAGE: Salman Khan with Aamir Khan in 2023. Photograph: Kind courtesy Salman Khan/Instagram

Aamir informed the media at an event on Wednesday that he had gone to meet Salim Khan but could not see him as he is in the ICU. However, he spent time with the family, who shared that he is improving well.

"I went to meet Salim Sahab, and we are all praying that he recovers soon. Could not meet him personally since he was in the ICU. I sat with the family," Aamir said.

"Alviraji (Salim Khan's elder daughter Alvira Agnihotri) tells me that his health is improving every day. We are all praying that he returns home soon and that his health is fully restored," he added.

What Happened to Salim Khan?

Salim Khan, who is 90 years old, was admitted to the Lilavati hospital on February 17 after suffering a minor brain hemorrhage. Doctors had earlier shared that his condition is stable and that he is being kept under close watch in the intensive care unit. Dr Jalil Parkar frpom the hospital clarified that no surgery was performed.

'There was no surgery performed. It was a procedure we usually do. Yes, he had a brain hemorrhage, which was very minimal, and did not require any surgical intervention,' Dr Parkar said.

'There was no need for any surgery,' Dr Parkar said, adding that the hemorrhage was 'very minimal'.

Javed Akhtar, Sanjay Dutt, Shilpa Shetty, Rahul Roy, Sangeeta Bijlani and Amrita Arora are among the many who have visited the hospital to meet Salim Khan's family.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff