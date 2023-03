Aamir Khan, Sanjay Dutt At A Prayer Meet

Quite a few film folk attended the prayer meet for restaurateur Kishor Bajaj on March 22.

Bajaj, who passed away on March 17, launched the restaurant Hakkasan -- among Bollywood's favourite fine dining hangouts -- in Mumbai.

Aamir Khan arrives with Kiran Rao,

Sanjay Dutt and sister Priya Dutt.

Shraddha Kapoor.

Dia Mirza.

Sophie Choudry, extreme right.

Saira Banu makes a rare appearance.

Isha Koppikar.

Zenobia and Boman Irani.

Boney Kapoor.

His daughter, Anshula Kapoor.

Poonam Dhillon.

Tina Ambani and Shobha De.

Bhagyashree and Himalaya Dassani.

Chunky Pandey.

Salim Khan.

His son, Sohail Khan.

Atul Agnihotri.

Madhu and Satish Shah.

Anu Malik and daughter Anmol.

Madhur Bhandarkar.

Gulshan Grover.

Ranjeet.

Jaaved Jaaferi.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar