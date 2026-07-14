Aamir Khan: 'Neither Gauri, Kiran Nor Reena Converted'

Aamir Khan has addressed recent 'love jihad' allegations, clarifying his family's inclusive stance on interfaith marriages.

IMAGE: Gauri Spratt and Aamir Khan. Photograph: Panna Bandekar

Key Points Aamir Khan refuted 'love jihad' allegations, stating his family is inclusive with members married to Hindus and Christians without religious conversion.

He clarified that his sisters and daughter are married to Hindus, and his cousin is married to a Christian, all through civil marriages.

He highlighted that former wives Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao did not convert their religion, and Gauri is Christian, not Hindu.

There have been widespread reports that Aamir Khan is developing a sprawling sky villa worth over Rs 100 crore (Rs 1 billion) in upscale Pali Hill, Bandra, northwest Mumbai.

Aamir explains to Subhash K Jha, "Our apartment complex is going in for redevelopment, like the rest of Bombay. All old buildings in Bombay are going in for redevelopment. It is a decision taken by our housing society, which has 24 people. It involves a builder who has bought, and therefore owns, the bulk of the building. I am one of the members."

'Ours is a very inclusive family'

IMAGE: Aamir Khan with former wives Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao, daughter Ira Khan and younger son Azad. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kiran Rao/Instagram

Regarding being called 'the brand ambassador of love jihad', Aamir replies, "The truth is that ours is a very inclusive family. Both my sisters are married to Hindus; my daughter is also married to a Hindu. My cousin Mansoor is married to a Christian."

"Neither Gauri, Kiran nor Reena converted their religion, as we had civil marriages. Gauri is not even Hindu, she is Christian, and not even a practising Christian at that. Life is getting more comical as time passes."