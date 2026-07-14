Aamir Khan: 'Neither Gauri, Kiran Nor Reena Converted'

Aamir Khan has addressed recent 'love jihad' allegations, clarifying his family's inclusive stance on interfaith marriages.
Key Points
- Aamir Khan refuted 'love jihad' allegations, stating his family is inclusive with members married to Hindus and Christians without religious conversion.
- He clarified that his sisters and daughter are married to Hindus, and his cousin is married to a Christian, all through civil marriages.
- He highlighted that former wives Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao did not convert their religion, and Gauri is Christian, not Hindu.
There have been widespread reports that Aamir Khan is developing a sprawling sky villa worth over Rs 100 crore (Rs 1 billion) in upscale Pali Hill, Bandra, northwest Mumbai.
Aamir explains to Subhash K Jha, "Our apartment complex is going in for redevelopment, like the rest of Bombay. All old buildings in Bombay are going in for redevelopment. It is a decision taken by our housing society, which has 24 people. It involves a builder who has bought, and therefore owns, the bulk of the building. I am one of the members."
'Ours is a very inclusive family'
Regarding being called 'the brand ambassador of love jihad', Aamir replies, "The truth is that ours is a very inclusive family. Both my sisters are married to Hindus; my daughter is also married to a Hindu. My cousin Mansoor is married to a Christian."
"Neither Gauri, Kiran nor Reena converted their religion, as we had civil marriages. Gauri is not even Hindu, she is Christian, and not even a practising Christian at that. Life is getting more comical as time passes."