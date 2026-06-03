Aamir Khan May Marry Gauri Spratt In July

Aamir Khan is reportedly set to wed Gauri Spratt in an intimate July ceremony.

IMAGE: Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt. Photograph: Panna Bandekar

Key Points Aamir Khan is reportedly planning to marry Gauri Spratt on July 5.

The wedding is expected to be a low-key event, with only close family and a select group of friends in attendance.

Aamir introduced Gauri during his 60th birthday celebrations in March.

Aamir Khan is reportedly preparing to embark on a new chapter in his personal life.

According to Hauterrfly, the movie star is expected to marry his partner Gauri Spratt in an intimate ceremony scheduled for July 5.

The wedding will be a low-key affair, with only close family members and a select group of friends in attendance.

While neither Aamir nor Gauri has confirmed the reports, the news has sparked widespread interest in movietown.

Relationship in the Spotlight

IMAGE: Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt with his son Azad. Photograph: Panna Bandekar

Aamir first introduced Gauri Spratt to the public during celebrations surrounding his 60th birthday in March.

Following the public introduction, discussions about the couple gained momentum, with fans eager to learn more about their journey together.

Aamir's Views on Commitment

Photograph: Panna Bandekar

In a recent interview, Aamir shared insights into his relationship with Gauri, emphasising the strength of their commitment to one another.

The actor indicated that while marriage remains a possibility, he already views their bond as deeply meaningful.

He explained that he and Gauri are in a committed partnership and feel strongly connected, adding that the decision to formally marry would be something they would consider in their own time.

Aamir, 61, and Gauri, 46, have been seen together at various public events.

Their partnership has attracted attention not only because of Aamir's celebrity status but also because of the couple's evident comfort and companionship.

Should the reported wedding take place, it would mark a significant milestone in the actor's personal life following two previous marriages.

Aamir Khan's Marital History

IMAGE: Aamir Khan with former wives Kiran Rao and Reena Dutta and his children Ira, Azad. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kiran Rao/Instagram

Before his relationship with Gauri, Aamir was married to filmmaker Kiran Rao.

The couple married in 2005 and later welcomed their son, Azad.

After more than a decade and a half together, they announced their separation in 2021.

Despite ending their marriage, Aamir and Kiran have maintained a positive relationship and continue to collaborate professionally on various projects.

Prior to Kiran, Aamir was married to Reena Dutta.

Their marriage lasted from 1986 until 2002, and they share two children, Junaid Khan and Ira Khan.

While fans await an official statement regarding the reported July wedding, the possibility of Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt formalising their relationship has already become one of the most talked-about developments in Bollywood.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff