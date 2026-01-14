Aamir Khan Loses 18 Kgs!!

'The new diet I am following for health reasons is working like magic for me.'

IMAGE: Aamir Khan in Happy Patel.

Aamir Khan, who makes a cameo appearance in a comic avatar in this week's release, Happy Patel, has lost a lot of weight.

"18 kilos, actually," Aamir tells Subhash K Jha with a laugh.

"It happened by default. The new diet I am following for health reasons is working like magic for me."

The Reason For Aamir's New Diet

Aamir's dietary regimen eventuated after he started getting recurring migraine headaches.

"I undertook the diet for the migraines. It is an anti-inflammatory diet. Not only did I lose 18 kg, my migraines have also reduced considerably," he says.

Happy Patel marks Vir Das' directorial debut. Besides Aamir, the film will also feature his nephew Imran Khan, who was last seen in 2015's Katti Batti.

"It is not a proper comeback for Imran. Imran and I have cameo roles. I haven't done too many comedy roles in my career, although people still remember Andaz Apna Apna," Aamir says.

