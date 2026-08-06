Aamir Khan, Lagaan Team Bid Farewell to Pradeep Rawat

Aamir Khan, Ashutosh Gowariker and other Lagaan cast members gathered to pay their respects to Pradeep Singh Rawat, who passed away at 74 after a battle with cancer.

Key Points Veteran actor Pradeep Singh Rawat, known for his role as Deva Singh Sodhi in Lagaan, passed away at the age of 74 after a battle with cancer.

Aamir Khan, Ashutosh Gowariker, Yashpal Sharma, Daya Shankar Pandey, Rajendra Gupta from the Lagaan team attended his funeral in Mumbai.

Pradeep Rawat was a prominent face in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil cinema, with notable works in Sarfarosh, Sye, Naayak, and his recent role in Vicky Kaushal-starrer Chhaava.

The Lagaan team, including Aamir Khan, Yashpal Sharma, Daya Shankar Pandey, Rajendra Gupta, and director Ashutosh Gowariker, attended the funeral of actor Pradeep Singh Rawat, who played Deva Singh Sodhi in the film.

Pradeep, 74, passed away on Tuesday after a battle with cancer.

Tributes from Colleagues

'I am at a loss for words. Bhagwan unki aatma ko shanti de. Woh hamesha humari yaadon mein zinda rahenge,' Yashpal Sharma said about friend.

Mourning his demise, filmmaker Ashoke Pandit said, 'Pradeep Rawat was a wonderful person and an exceptional actor. His passing is a huge loss to our industry.

'What set him apart was his confidence, positivity, and boundless energy. He never mentioned that he had cancer. In fact, we spoke just three or four months ago, so it came as a complete shock to learn that he had been battling the disease.'

Actor Surendra Pal, who attended Pradeep's funeral, said, 'I shared a very close bond with Pradeep. We lived in the same building, and he was not just a brilliant actor but also a wonderful human being. He delivered many memorable performances throughout his career. His role in Ghajini remains one of his most iconic and widely loved performances.'

Remembering a Versatile Actor

Daya Shankar Pandey shared that although he did not work extensively with Pradeep, their bond became very special on the sets of Lagaan. He looked up to Pradeep like an elder brother and shared a deep respect and affection for him.

Akhilendra Mishra was there too.

Amin Hajee and Karim Hajee with the former's wife Charlotte Whitby-Coles, and their daughters Summer and Sky.

Veteran actor Raza Murad says, 'The industry has lost a remarkable artist, I have lost a very dear friend, and the world has lost a true gentleman. He earned immense respect and recognition purely through his talent, dedication, and hard work. He was a wonderful human.'

Ali Khan recalled working with Pradeep in Sarfarosh: 'He was a wonderful person who always had a smile on his face. We did not work together very often, but our association and bond go back a long way.'

Ramesh Goyal also worked in Sarfarosh.

Pradeep is survived by his wife Kalyani Rawat and their son, Vikramaditya Rawat, extreme right.

A prominent face in the Indian film industry, Pradeep Rawat was known for his performances in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil cinema. His work in Sarfarosh, Lagaan, Sye, Nayak and Ghajini is still remembered today.

His most recent work was in Chhaava, where he portrayed the character of Yesaji Kank.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff