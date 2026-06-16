Aamir Khan Joins Stars Who Married After 60

Age is just a number when it comes to love, and these celebrities have proven it.

From chance meetings to becoming each other's better halves, they found companionship later in life and are now living their happily ever after, serving major marriage goals in their 60s, 70s, and 80s.

With Aamir Khan, 61, preparing to marry Gauri Spratt, Namrata Thakker looks at star folk who married after turning 60.

Key Points Aamir Khan, 61, is preparing to marry Gauri Spratt, 47, on July 5.

Kabir Bedi married Parveen Dusanj a day before his 70th birthday in 2016, after dating for 10 years despite their 30-year age gap.

Hollywood stars Steve Martin (62), Harrison Ford (67), Richard Gere (69), Patrick Stewart (73), Jeff Goldblum (62) and Anthony Hopkins (65) also married late in life.

Aamir Khan

Photograph: Panna Bandekar

Aamir Khan, who currently lives with his partner Gauri Spratt, is set to marry her on July 5.

Although the two were friends for more than 25 years, they lost touch and were reintroduced a few years ago by Aamir's cousin. Sparks flew, and the pair eventually fell in love.

Aamir, 61, and Gauri, 47, will tie the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony.

Kabir Bedi

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kabir Bedi/Instagram

A day before his 70th birthday, Kabir Bedi married Parveen Dusanj despite their 30-year age gap.

The couple first met around 2005 while Kabir was in London performing in the West End play The Far Pavilions, based on M M Kaye's bestseller.

Initially, the duo stayed friends as Kabir wasn't looking for anything serious and Parveen didn't want anything casual. Eventually, their bond grew deeper and they dated for 10 years before tying the knot in 2016.

Suhasini Mulay

Photograph: Kind courtesy Suhasini Mulay/Instagram

Suhasini Mulay was 59 when she first met Atul Gurtu on a social networking site.

Their paths crossed again on Facebook and that's where their love story started. They chatted for months, bonding over intellectual conversations and eventually met in person.

A month-and-a-half later, Suhasini and Atul registered their marriage and held a small wedding ceremony on January 16, 2011, when Mulay was all of 60.

Steve Martin

Photograph: Kind courtesy Steve Martin/Instagram

Steve Martin was 62 when he married Anne Stringfield in a surprise ceremony at his Los Angeles home with 75 guests in attendance.

The couple met while she was working with The New Yorker magazine as a fact-checker and was asked to go through one of Steve's comedy pieces. They spoke on the phone for almost a year before meeting in person.

After tying the knot in 2007, the couple welcomed their daughter Mary in 2012.

Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart

Photograph: Pascal Rossignol/Reuters/Rediff Archives

After meeting at the 2002 Golden Globes, Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart began dating. They were together for eight years before Harrison proposed on Valentine's Day weekend in 2009.

The couple married in June 2010 while Harrison was filming Cowboys & Aliens in New Mexico.

At the time of the wedding, Harrison was 67 and Calista was 45. They have a son Liam, whom Calista adopted in 2001.

Richard Gere

Photograph: Kind courtesy Richard Gere/Instagram

Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva married in 2018 despite a 33-year age gap.

The Buddhist actor was 69 when he married the Spanish publicist and activist in a civil ceremony in Spain.

The two had been friends for more than a decade, and when they reconnected in 2014, there was an instant attraction that led to a long-distance relationship.

Alejanda later moved to New York to be with Richard, and the couple wed four years after they got together.

Patrick Stewart

Photograph: Kind courtesy Patrick Stewart/Instagram

British actor Patrick Stewart is married to American singer-songwriter Sunny Ozell.

They first met in 2008 at a restaurant in New York, where Sunny was working as a waitress while Patrick was performing at the Brooklyn Academy of Music nearby. They went out to dinner, and sparks flew.

Patrick was 73 when he married Sunny in September 2013.

Jeff Goldblum

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jeff Goldblum/Instagram

Jurassic Park star Jeff Goldblum met Emilie Livingston at a gym in California. After striking up a conversation and watching her aerial show that same night, he invited Emilie to perform at his jazz event two days later.

Emilie, a retired Olympic rhythmic gymnast, began dating Jeff in 2011 and married him in November 2014.

She was 31 and he was 62 when they tied the knot.

Anthony Hopkins

Photograph: Kevin Winter/Getty Images/Rediff Archives

In 2003, Oscar winner Anthony Hopkins married Stella Arroyave at age 65 in Malibu. This was his third wedding.

The couple first met in 2001 at an antique shop where Stella worked as a dealer; they hit it off immediately and, two years later decided to marry.

Stella began her career as an antique dealer and later moved into acting, writing, and directing, collaborating with her husband on several projects.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff