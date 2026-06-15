Aamir-Kareena-Salman Celebrate 25 Years Of Lagaan

Aamir Khan hosts a grand, star-studded event to celebrate the 25th anniversary of his iconic, Oscar-nominated film Lagaan.

Key Points Ashutosh Gowariker directed Lagaan, which Aamir Khan produced along with his then wife Reena Dutta.

Present at the event were several Lagaan actors from leading lady Gracy Singh to its 'villain' Paul Blackthorne and...

...Javed Akhtar, who wrote its unforgettable lyrics, A R Rahman who composed its memorable music, Sukhwinder Singh who sang two of its fabulous songs.

Aamir Khan celebrated 25 years of Lagaan with a star-studded event, which was full of laughs and nostalgia. The film released in 2001 and went on to win an Oscar nomination.

Aamir Khan and Salman Khan, who debuted his new haircut at the event, flank their leading lady of many films, Kareena Kapoor Khan.

The Lagaan team!

Say hello to Raj Zutshi, Director Ashutosh Gowariker, Producer Reena Dutta, Aamir Khan, Paul Blackthorne, and Daya Shankar Pandey.

Seated, Aditya Lakhia, Amin Hajee, Yashpal Sharma, Akhilendra Mishra and Reena and Aamir's daughter Ira Khan.

Gracy Singh, Lagaan's beautiful leading lady.

Suhasini Mulay on whom the memorable song O Paalanhaare was picturised.

Paul Blackthorne played the villainous British officer, who challenges the poor villagers of a drought-stricken village to a cricket match or suffer triple 'lagaan' or tax.

He's seen here with Amin Hajee, who played the mute drummer Bagha, and his twin Karim Hajee.

Do Read: Lagaan destroyed me

Raj Zutshi.

Daya Shankar Panday initially wanted Kachra's role. 'Perhaps I didn't get it since I look like a Bombay tapori!' he said in an interview.

Akhilesh Mishra, who worked with Aamir in Sarfarosh, describes the strict Lagaan shooting schedule.

Aditya Lakhia played the untouchable in Lagaan. You may recognise him from one of the foursome friends of Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander; he had also assisted Ashutosh Gowariker in Pehla Nasha.

His brother is Director Apoorva Lakhia, who has directed Shootout At Lokhandwala and Mumbai Se Aaya Mera Dost.

Yashpal Sharma first worked with Gowariker in the television series, CID.

Sunita and Ashutosh Gowarikar.

Lekha Washington and Imran Khan.

Aamir is set to marry Gauri Spratt on July 5.

Kiran Rao, who worked an assistant director on Lagaan, with her son Azad Khan, who looks quite like his dad Aamir Khan.

Reena Dutta, who was then married to Aamir, produced Lagaan.

Aamir's Fanaa actor Kajol joked that the actor had a 'great taste in movies' and a 'great taste in women' too, amid news of Khan's upcoming wedding to Gauri Spratt.

Manjari Fadnis' breakout film was 2008's Jaane Tu...Ya Jaane Na, which saw Imran Khan's debut.

Tisca Chopra.

Rekha.

Laapataa Ladies' Nitanshi Goel.

Laapataa Ladies' Pratibha Ranta.

Laapataa Ladies' Chhaya Kadam. Laapataa Ladies was produced by Aamir Khan Productions and directed by Kiran Rao.

Zoya Akhtar.

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, whose husband Nitesh Tiwari directed Aamir's biggest blockbuster Dangal.

Sakshi Tanwar played Aamir's wife in Dangal.

Aamir's niece Zayn Marie Khan, whose dad Mansoor khan directed Aamir's breakout movies Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak and Jo Jeeta Woh Sikander.

Aamir's sister Nikhat Khan.

Rajkumar Hirani, who directed Aamir in the blockbusters 3 Idiots and PK.

Karan Deol with his brother Rajveer Deol.

The brothers sportingly celebrated Lagaan's success with Aamir even though their dad Sunny Deol scored a blockbuster on the same day in 2001: Gadar: Ek Prem Katha.

Sunil Grover.

Sukhwinder Singh lent his voice to two beautiful Lagaan songs: Ghanan Ghanan and Mitwa, composed by A R Rahman.

The lady who gave Aamir Khan his first blockbuster: Juhi Chawla with her husband Jay Mehta.

Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak made both Aamir and Juhi stars overnight.

Shabana Azmi with Javed Akhtar who wrote the lyrics for Lagaan and all of Ashutosh Gowariker's subsequent films.

Aamir's elder children Junaid and Ira with son-in-law Nupur Shikhare.

Rajkumar Santoshi, who directs Aamir's next production Batwara 1947, with wife Manila and daughter Tanisha.

Santoshi earlier directed the laugh-a-riot with Aamir and Salman in the leads, Andaz Apna Apna.

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal.

Photographs: Panna Bandekar, curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff