Aahana-Danish's Dhurandhar Holiday In The UK

Aahana Kumra shares lovely pictures with Danish Pandor from their trip to the UK.

IMAGE: Aahana Kumra and Danish Pandor. Photograph: Kind courtesy Aahana Kumra/Instagram

Key Points Aahana Kumra shared a series of warm and candid pictures with Danish Pandor from their recent trip to the UK.

'Back in London after what feels like forever and it instantly feels like coming home. The pub crawls, the buzz of Piccadilly the rush of Oxford Street leisurely walks through Covent Garden ice creams at Venchi late-night strolls in Chinatown I’ve missed every bit of it.'

'There's a magic to this city that’s impossible to forget.'

Aahana Kumra and her Dhurandhar beau Danish Pandor are having the time of their lives in the UK, away from Mumbai's sweltering heat, and enjoying the cool English summer.

She gives everyone a brief jhalak of their travel diaries.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aahana S Kumra (@aahanakumra)

From the Tower Bridge, Aahana writes, 'The faces and places I love Turns out London Bridge isn't the bridge everyone photographs... Tower Bridge is the real star. But the best part of this trip wasn't the landmarks it was the people Thank you to all my friends and family for making London extra special.'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aahana S Kumra (@aahanakumra)

She takes a turn at Leicester Square and posts, 'Dressed in red, surrounded by red lanterns and soaking in the sunshine Chinatown was serving all the magic. A little Leicester Square stroll a lot of laughter and endless gratitude for the friends who make every city feel like home. And of course, thank you for dolling me up @triptisingh_mua and making me feel my absolute best London, you’re magical.'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aahana S Kumra (@aahanakumra)

Touring the Buckingham Palace, she says, 'Major missing my Sunday Runday Imagine tourists flying halfway across the world to see the Changing of the Guard and you're casually running past it every morning. A week of magical runs through St. James’s Park morning hellos from and the stunning stretch leading up to Buckingham Palace. A reminder that the best way to know a city is to walk (or run) through it. Feeling deeply grateful for the places my feet have taken me.'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aahana S Kumra (@aahanakumra)

After a pit stop to the London Eye, she writes, 'I spy with my London Eye Big Ben chiming Westminster Abbey standing timeless and London's skyline putting on a show Safe to say, this city has my heart.'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aahana S Kumra (@aahanakumra)

At Notting Hill, Portobello Road Market, Aahana posts, 'Mornings at Notting Hill and Portobello Marke strolling past Kensington Palace And afternoons at Hyde Park because no trip to London ever feels complete without it. The rain gods were unusually kind the sun gods even kinder. Fish & chips Aperol Spritz endless walking and that unmistakable London charm wrapped in golden sunshine. London always feels like coming back to a familiar love affair And cherry on the cake meeting your college friends and starting off from where you left!'

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A note from Lancaster: 'A touch of royalty A hint of rebellion And a city that wears history like a crown. In a red suit borrowed from confidence a tie borrowed from my father and a palace-worthy backdrop straight out of a dream London has a way of making every step feel a little more cinematic every moment a little more powerful. Boss woman energy heirloom elegance and a day fit for a modern-day succession story.'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aahana S Kumra (@aahanakumra)

'Back in London after what feels like forever and it instantly feels like coming home. The pub crawls, the buzz of Piccadilly the rush of Oxford Street leisurely walks through Covent Garden ice creams at Venchi late-night strolls in Chinatown I've missed every bit of it. There’s a magic to this city that’s impossible to forget,' Aahana adds.

'And, of course, I couldn't resist stopping by Leicester Square to say hello to two familiar faces I grew up loving. Seeing @iamsrk and @kajol there brought back all the nostalgia, and naturally, I had to pose for a picture. Some cities stay with you London is definitely one of them.'

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Photograph curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff