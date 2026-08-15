A Trilogy Inspired By The Mahabharata

Sri Ramalayam Studios LLP is set to launch CODE, an ambitious film trilogy that reimagines the profound themes of the Mahabharata within an original science fiction narrative.

IMAGE: The CODE: Rise poster.

Key Points Sri Ramalayam Studios LLP has announced CODE, a film trilogy inspired by the timeless themes of the Mahabharata.

The trilogy, consisting of CODE: Rise, CODE: War, CODE: Dharma, will be an original science fiction story set in a futuristic civilisation on another planetary system.

The first film, CODE: Rise, is scheduled for a theatrical release in 2027.

After Ramayana, there are plans to film the Mahabharata.

Sri Ramalayam Studios LLP has announced its new film trilogy, CODE, a big-budget cinematic project inspired by the timeless epic.

But the makers have clarified that the films are not a retelling of the epic. Instead, they will present an original science fiction story set in a completely new world.

Exploring 'Quantum Mythology'

The trilogy will consist of three films -- CODE: Rise, CODE: War and CODE: Dharma.

The story will explore themes such as dharma, power, destiny, morality, and human choices in a futuristic civilisation located on another planetary system.

The makers are introducing a new genre called 'Quantum Mythology', which combines elements of Indian mythology, science fiction, action, and visual spectacle.

In this imagined world, dharma is portrayed as a system that can be controlled and manipulated, leading to a conflict that threatens the future of an entire civilization.

The first film, CODE: Rise, will introduce the world, its characters, and the events that set the trilogy in motion.

Production and Release Details

The project is being produced by Vakada Anjan Kumar. Udai Krishna Pandamaneti will make his directorial debut while C Ravi Prakash has written the trilogy.

The film's visual world is designed by production designer Harshavardhan Kadam while the original background score will be composed by Susmit Sunil Nimbhorkar.

The makers plan to release the trilogy in more than 15 languages, targeting audiences in India as well as international markets.

The first film, CODE: Rise, is scheduled for a theatrical release in 2027.

The first official teaser of the film will be unveiled on August 28 at the Film India Expo 2026 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff