A Touch Of Kashmir In Saiyaara

IMAGE: Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday in Saiyaara.

Mohit Suri's new film Saiyaara will see a slice of Kashmir, as two musicians from the Valley make their debut in it.

Faheem Abdullah and Arslan Nizami, who have released songs like Trum Trum and Fanna Fillah on Apple Music and Spotify, will make their foray into Bollywood.

Abdullah hails from Srinagar and has been a singer-songwriter since 2020 with the single, Jhelum. His companion Arslan Nizami has been influenced by his grandfather's teachings and his father's songs, and has infused that into his music.

IMAGE:Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday in Saiyaara.

Saiyaara marks the debuts of Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda.

Ahaan is Chunky Panday's nephew and Ananya Panday's cousin.

Aneet was earlier seen in Big Girls Don't Cry, a series on Amazon Prime Video India, and 2022's Salaam Venky, starring Kajol.

IMAGE: Arslan Nizami and Faheem Abdullah. Photograph: Kind courtesy Arslan Nizami/Instagram

'The title track of Saiyaara will see us launch Faheem Abdullah and Arslan Nizami, two extremely talented Indian composers and singers, to Bollywood. The track has been composed by the genius Tanishk Bagchi, who I thank for making me meet Faheem and Arslan,' Mohit Suri says in a statement.

'One thing that only a handful close friends know about me is that I love meeting new composers, singers, collecting melodies and songs much like people who love reading, collect books. So the album of Saiyaara has my songs, thoughts and melodies that I have carefully collected and curated for over five years.'

Saiyaara releases on July 18.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff