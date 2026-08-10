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A R Rahman's Son Injured In Car Accident

By SUBHASH K JHA August 10, 2026 15:03 IST 2 Minutes Read
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A R Ameen, A R Rahman's only son, escaped with minor injuries after his Porsche was involved in a collision with a cab in Chennai.

AR Rahman with his son, AR Ameen

IMAGE: A R Rahman with A R Ameen. Photograph: Kind courtesy AR Ameen/Instagram

Key Points

  • Ameen and his friend Bhargav sustained minor injuries and received treatment at Kauvery Hospital.
  • The accident occurred when Ameen's Porsche collided with a Wagon-R cab near the Olympia Tech Park signal in Guindy.
 

Playback singer A R Ameen, Oscar-winning music composer A R Rahman's only son, escaped with minor injuries after his Porsche met with a road accident near the Olympia Tech Park signal in Guindy, Chennai, on Monday, August 10.

A Wagon-R, operating as a cab, entered the Inner Ring Road (Jawaharlal Nehru Road) from a side street at 3:30 am, and collided with the Porsche, being driven by Ameen. Ameen was travelling from Koyambedu toward Guindy alongside his friend Bhargav.

Ameen and his friend sustained minor injuries and were rushed to Kauvery Hospital.

The Adyar Traffic Investigation Wing police arrived at the location, seized both vehicles, and registered an official case to determine if overspeeding or traffic violations led to the crash.

Who is A R Ameen?

A R Ameen, 23, is a singer composer, just like his famous father.

He sang the Tamil version of the Peddi song, Chikri Chikri.

He is also credited for singing in Nitish Tiwari's Ramayana as well as films like Idli Kadai and Tere Ishq Main.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

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