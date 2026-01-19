Rahman On Communal Remark: 'Never Wished To Cause Pain'

A R Rahman: 'I feel blessed to be Indian, which enables me to create a space which always allows freedom of expression and celebrates multicultural voices.'

A R Rahman's comments about the 'communal' reason for getting lesser work has not gone down well with a section of people.

The Oscar-winning composer told the BBC Asian Network in a recent interview that the volume of his work in the Hindi film industry had declined over the past eight years and hinted that it could be linked to a 'communal thing'. He also said there have been changes in industry power structures where creative control has shifted away from creative people.

Kangana Ranaut called him 'prejudiced', Javed Akhtar disagreed with him, and Varun Grover described him as a great composer attacked for stating an opinion.

On Sunday, Rahman attempted to step away from the raging debate over his remarks with a clarificatory statement, saying his comments were misunderstood and that he never intended to 'cause pain'.

'India is my inspiration, my teacher and my home. I understand that intentions can sometimes be misunderstood. But my purpose has always been to uplift, honour and serve through music. I have never wished to cause pain, and I hope my sincerity is felt,' he said in the video.

'I feel blessed to be Indian, which enables me to create a space which always allows freedom of expression and celebrates multicultural voices.

'From nurturing Jhalaa, presented at the WAVES summit in front of the honourable Prime Minister and Rooh-e-Noor, to collaborating with the young Naga musicians, to creating a string orchestra, to mentoring the Sunshine orchestra, also building Secret Mountain, India's first multicultural virtual band and the honour of scoring Ramayana alongside Hans Zimmer. Each journey has strengthened my purpose,' the maestro added.

Kangana Ranaut: 'I have not come across a man more prejudiced and hateful than you'

Earlier, BJP MP Kangana Ranaut criticised the composer as a 'prejudiced and hateful' person and claimed that she tried to approach Rahman for her film Emergency, but he refused to compose music for it.

In a post on Instagram Stories, Ranaut said, 'I face so much prejudice and partiality in the film industry because I support a saffron party, yet I must say I have not come across a man more prejudiced and hateful than you.

'I desperately wanted to narrate my directorial Emergency to you. Forget narration, you even refused to meet me. I was told you don't want to be part of a propaganda film.

'Ironically, Emergency was called a masterpiece by all critics. Even Opposition party leaders sent me fan letters appreciating the film for its balanced and compassionate approach, but you are blinded by your hate. I feel sorry for you,' Ranaut wrote.

'People are scared to reach Rahman because he is so big'

Javed Akhtar, who has collaborated with Rahman on several films, said he did not agree with the suggestion of communal bias.

'Rahman is a great composer, and a lot of people respect him. But they are scared to reach him because he is so big. They are scared to talk to him and handle him. It is out of awe and fear of him that people keep away... that humare bas ka nahi hai, yeh toh bohot bada aadmi hai, Javed Akhtar told the India Today televison channel.

Paresh Rawal supports Rahman: 'You are our pride'

Meanwhile, actor Paresh Rawal and lyricist Varun Grover have come out in support of the music composer.

Rawal responded to Rahman's video on X and wrote, 'We love you sir. You are our pride.'

Grover said Rahman was forced to issue a clarification to 'to calm the toxic mob down.'

'The greatest living composer of the last 3 decades got attacked and abused (even by people within the industry) for stating an opinion in the politest, mildest manner, that too based on his lived-experience. And the very next day forced to issue an apology/clarification to calm the toxic mob down. If any further proof was needed to confirm his hints at the rising divisiveness,' Grover posted on X.

Columnist Shobhaa De addressed the debate around Rahman's remarks at the Jaipur Literature Festival 2026 on Saturday.

'This is a very dangerous comment. I don't know why he's made it; you should ask him. But I've been watching Bollywood for 50 years. And if I've seen any place which is free of any kind of communal tension, it is Bollywood.

'If you have talent, you will get a chance. If you don't have talent, there's no question of religion being a factor, that they're not giving you a chance. So, what he's saying, he's such a successful man, he's such a mature man,' De said.

'He should not have said it, maybe he has his reasons, you will have to ask him.'

