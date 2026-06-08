A R Rahman At First Concert At Wagah Border

A R Rahman performed at the first-ever concert at the Attari-Wagah border post, using the platform to promote his soundtrack for Imtiaz Ali's Partition-era film Main Wapas Aaunga.

Key Points The concert was an ode to the 'national spirit, to our bravehearts on the border, the BSF and the Indian Army and to the spirit of solidarity and love that binds us all,' Director Imtiaz Ali said at the concert.

Main Wapas Aaunga is described as a love story set against the backdrop of Partition.

Trust A R Rahman to do something unusual. The Oscar-winning composer performed at the first-ever concert at the Attari-Wagah border post -- which separates India and Pakistan -- on Sunday, June 7, 2026.

Rahman used the platform to promote his soundtrack for Imtiaz Ali's Main Wapas Aaunga, a film which tells a love story set against Partition.

Photograph: Raminder Pal Singh/ANI Photo

Rahman performs at the concert with Mohit Chauhan by his side. In the background is Vedang Raina, who stars in Main Wapas Aaunga.

Photograph: Raminder Pal Singh/ANI Photo

Photograph: Raminder Pal Singh/ANI Photo

Vedang sang Maskara from Main Wapas Aaunga. The actor is a singer too and has sung in the projects he's been associated with. He sang Everything Is Politics in his acting debut, Zoya Akhtar's The Archies followed by Phoolon Ka Taaron Ka for his second film Jigra.

Photograph: Raminder Pal Singh/ANI Photo

Imtiaz Ali, Mohit Chauhan, Ananya Birla and Rahman stand proudly against the Tiranga.

Photograph: Raminder Pal Singh/ANI Photo

"Today if there is so much violence in the world, then there is also need for people to see something beautiful, to see something loving. Because they are missing that in their lives," Imtiaz Ali said in a Rediff conversation.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff