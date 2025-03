Photograph: Kind courtesy Priya Banerjee and Prateik Babbar/Instagram

Prateik Babbar wed Priya Banerjee, his girlfriend of five years, on Valentine's Day at his late mother Smita Patil's home in Bandra, north west Mumbai.

The couple went on a honeymoon to Goa and shared picture of their romantic holiday.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priya Banerjee and Prateik Babbar/Instagram

Priya and Prateik have lunch in bed.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priya Banerjee and Prateik Babbar/Instagram

A guest on their honeymoon?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priya Banerjee and Prateik Babbar/Instagram

Priya writes, 'Goa in 60 seconds with the bestest crew!'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priya Banerjee and Prateik Babbar/Instagram

The couple had company on their honeymoon Izha Chaudhry and Ashmonie.

