A Peek Into Khushi's Nadaaniyan Life

Khushi Kapoor takes us behind the scenes of her Netflix movie, Nadaaniyan to give us glimpses into her life on set.
We didn't see her onscreen hero, Ibrahim Ali Khan, but saw a lot of 'adaaniyan'.
Taking a moment before getting ready to dance to Tirkit Dhoom.
Khushi soothes her throat with an electronic heating pad.
Meet Khushi's girl gang -- Makeup artists Vamika Wadhwa and Sushmita Vankar, Costume designer Aditee, Hairstylist Dianne Commissariat, Stylist Mayuri Nivekar,Nadaniyaan Director Shauna Gautam and Assistant Director Shambhavee Pendse.
Khushi shares a laugh with co-actors Neel Deewan and Agasteya Khandelwal.
Khushi feels a chill on the sets.
A quick touch-up before the next shot.
Khushi's thoughts make her smile to herself.
Getting her dance moves right with choreographer Tejaswi Shetty.
It takes an entire team to get Khushi's look right!
Nadaaniyan is Khushi's second OTT film after Zoya Akhtar's The Archies.
Khushi gives her film a thumbs up!
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com