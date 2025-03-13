A Peek Into Khushi's Nadaaniyan Life

Photograph: Kind courtesy Khushi Kapoor/Instagram

Khushi Kapoor takes us behind the scenes of her Netflix movie, Nadaaniyan to give us glimpses into her life on set.

We didn't see her onscreen hero, Ibrahim Ali Khan, but saw a lot of 'adaaniyan'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Khushi Kapoor/Instagram

Taking a moment before getting ready to dance to Tirkit Dhoom.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Khushi Kapoor/Instagram

Khushi soothes her throat with an electronic heating pad.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Khushi Kapoor/Instagram

Meet Khushi's girl gang -- Makeup artists Vamika Wadhwa and Sushmita Vankar, Costume designer Aditee, Hairstylist Dianne Commissariat, Stylist Mayuri Nivekar,Nadaniyaan Director Shauna Gautam and Assistant Director Shambhavee Pendse.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Khushi Kapoor/Instagram

Khushi shares a laugh with co-actors Neel Deewan and Agasteya Khandelwal.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Khushi Kapoor/Instagram

Khushi feels a chill on the sets.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Khushi Kapoor/Instagram

A quick touch-up before the next shot.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Khushi Kapoor/Instagram

Khushi's thoughts make her smile to herself.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Khushi Kapoor/Instagram

Getting her dance moves right with choreographer Tejaswi Shetty.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Khushi Kapoor/Instagram

It takes an entire team to get Khushi's look right!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Khushi Kapoor/Instagram

Nadaaniyan is Khushi's second OTT film after Zoya Akhtar's The Archies.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Khushi Kapoor/Instagram

Khushi gives her film a thumbs up!

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com