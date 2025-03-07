A Peek Into Alekha-Aadar's Honeymoon

Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani give us apeek into their honeymoon photo-album.
Alekha and Aadar got married on February 21 in a Hindu ceremony.
Aadar also married Alekha in Goa in a Christian ceremony in January.
The couple were honeymooning in the Maldives and stayed at the St Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort.
Alekha takes in the view of a beautiful sunset.
Aadar relaxes in the infinity pool.
Aadar goes cycling.
Alekha prefers relaxing in a hammock.
Aadar plays some tennis.
A&A go parasailing.
This is where it all started.
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com