A Peek Into Alekha-Aadar's Honeymoon

A Peek Into Alekha-Aadar's Honeymoon

March 07, 2025 12:48 IST

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aadar Jain/Instagram

Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani give us apeek into their honeymoon photo-album.

Alekha and Aadar got married on February 21 in a Hindu ceremony.

Aadar also married Alekha in Goa in a Christian ceremony in January.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aadar Jain/Instagram

The couple were honeymooning in the Maldives and stayed at the St Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aadar Jain/Instagram

Alekha takes in the view of a beautiful sunset.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aadar Jain/Instagram

Aadar relaxes in the infinity pool.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aadar Jain/Instagram

Aadar goes cycling.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aadar Jain/Instagram

Alekha prefers relaxing in a hammock.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aadar Jain/Instagram

Aadar plays some tennis.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aadar Jain/Instagram

A&A go parasailing.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aadar Jain/Instagram

This is where it all started.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

