A Night Out With Kalyani, Dulquer, Naga Chaitanya

Dhurandhar was a big winner at the Indian National Cinema Academy Awards held at Mumbai's Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre.

Like they skipped the Screen Awards held earlier this month, the team behind Bollywood's biggest blockbuster were a no-show at this event too.

Aditya Dhar bagged the Best Director award for Dhurandhar, Ranveer Singh bagged the Best Actor award for Dhurandhar, Yami Gautam bagged the Best Actress award for Haq and the Best Film award went to Chhaava.

The awards ceremony was hosted by Shriya Saran, Karan Johar and Rana Daggubati.

Key Points The Indian National Cinema Academy Awards were held on April 16, celebrating excellence across 12 Indian film industries.

Winners across regional cinema included Kalyani Priyadarshan (Malayalam), Dulquer Salmaan (Tamil), Naga Chaitanya (Telugu), and Rishab Shetty (Kannada).

Legends Kamal Haasan, Javed Akhtar and A R Rahman received lifetime awards.

Kalyani Priyadarshan won the Best Actress (Malayalam) award for her superhero performance in Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra.

Dulquer Salmaan won the Best Actor award for the Tamil film Kaantha, where he turns in a riveting performance as a superstar.

Simran won the Best Actor award for the Tamil film Tourist Family.

Naga Chaitanya won the Best Actor (Telugu) award for his patriotic love story Thandel.

Rashmika Mandanna won the Best Actress (Telugu) award for her must-watch film The Girlfriend.

Rukmini Vasanth won the Best Actress award for the Kannada film Kantara: A Legend - Chapter 1.. The film also bagged the Best Kannada Film, Best Director and Best Actor awards for Rishab Shetty.

Shruti Haasan and her father Kamal Haasan on the red carpet. Kamal Haasan was honoured with the Outstanding Contribution to Indian Cinema award.

Shabana Azmi arrives with Javed Akhtar, who received a standing ovation for his Lifetime Achievement Award.

A R Rahman was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Samyuktha.

Parvathy Thiruvothu.

Mamta Mohandas.

Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber.

Divya Dutta.

Karan Johar.

Dia Mirza.

Isha Koppikar.

Tanishaa Mukerji.

Pratibha Subhash.

Aayush Sharma.

Rajat Bedi.

Border 2 Producer Niddhi Dutta.

Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta.

Kiran Juneja and Ramesh Sippy.

Siddharth P Malhotra with his wife Sapna Malhotra.

Bobby Deol.

Madhur Bhandarkar.

Munawar Faruqui.

Imtiaz Ali.

Nikkhil Advani.

Suparn S Varma.

Dilip Prabhavalkar.

Shalin Bhanot.

Photographs: Viral Bhayani and Panna Bandekar, curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff