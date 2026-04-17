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Home  » Movies » A Night Out With Kalyani, Dulquer, Naga Chaitanya

A Night Out With Kalyani, Dulquer, Naga Chaitanya

By REDIFF MOVIES
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 17, 2026 15:14 IST

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Dhurandhar was a big winner at the Indian National Cinema Academy Awards held at Mumbai's Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre.

Like they skipped the Screen Awards held earlier this month, the team behind Bollywood's biggest blockbuster were a no-show at this event too.

Aditya Dhar bagged the Best Director award for Dhurandhar, Ranveer Singh bagged the Best Actor award for Dhurandhar, Yami Gautam bagged the Best Actress award for Haq and the Best Film award went to Chhaava.

The awards ceremony was hosted by Shriya Saran, Karan Johar and Rana Daggubati.

Key Points

  • The Indian National Cinema Academy Awards were held on April 16, celebrating excellence across 12 Indian film industries.
  • Winners across regional cinema included Kalyani Priyadarshan (Malayalam), Dulquer Salmaan (Tamil), Naga Chaitanya (Telugu), and Rishab Shetty (Kannada).
  • Legends Kamal Haasan, Javed Akhtar and A R Rahman received lifetime awards.

Kalyani Priyadarshan

Kalyani Priyadarshan won the Best Actress (Malayalam) award for her superhero performance in Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra.

 

Dulquer Salmaan

Dulquer Salmaan won the Best Actor award for the Tamil film Kaantha, where he turns in a riveting performance as a superstar.

 

Simran

Simran won the Best Actor award for the Tamil film Tourist Family.

 

Divya Dutta

Naga Chaitanya won the Best Actor (Telugu) award for his patriotic love story Thandel.

Rashmika Mandanna won the Best Actress (Telugu) award for her must-watch film The Girlfriend.

 

Rukmini Vasanth

Rukmini Vasanth won the Best Actress award for the Kannada film Kantara: A Legend - Chapter 1.. The film also bagged the Best Kannada Film, Best Director and Best Actor awards for Rishab Shetty.

 

Shruti Hassan and Kamal Hassan

Shruti Haasan and her father Kamal Haasan on the red carpet. Kamal Haasan was honoured with the Outstanding Contribution to Indian Cinema award.

 

Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar

Shabana Azmi arrives with Javed Akhtar, who received a standing ovation for his Lifetime Achievement Award.

 

AR Rahman

A R Rahman was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

 

Samyuktha

Samyuktha.

 

Parvathy Thiruvothu

Parvathy Thiruvothu.

 

Mamta Mohandas

Mamta Mohandas.

 

Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber

Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber.

 

Divya Dutta

Divya Dutta.

 

Karan Johar

Karan Johar.

 

Dia Mirza

Dia Mirza.

 

Isha Koppikar

Isha Koppikar.

 

Tanishaa Mukerji

Tanishaa Mukerji.

 

Pratibha Subhash

Pratibha Subhash.

 

Ayush Sharma

Aayush Sharma.

 

Rajat Bedi

Rajat Bedi.

 

Niddhi Dutta

Border 2 Producer Niddhi Dutta.

 

Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta

Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta.

 

Kiran Juneja and Ramesh Sippy

Kiran Juneja and Ramesh Sippy.

 

Siddharth P Malhotra with his wife Sapna Malhotra

Siddharth P Malhotra with his wife Sapna Malhotra.

 

Bobby Deol

Bobby Deol.

 

Madhur Bhandarkar

Madhur Bhandarkar.

 

Munawar Faruqui

Munawar Faruqui.

 

Imtiaz Ali

Imtiaz Ali.

 

Nikkhil Advani

Nikkhil Advani.

 

Suparn S Varma

Suparn S Varma.

 

Dilip Prabhavalkar

Dilip Prabhavalkar.

 

Shalin Bhanot

Shalin Bhanot.

Photographs: Viral Bhayani and Panna Bandekar, curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

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