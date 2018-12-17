December 17, 2018 15:31 IST

Akshay-Parineeti's Kesari gets a release date.

Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra have finished shooting for Kesari, directed by Anurag Singh and produced by Karan Johar.

Sharing the first look from the film on Instagram, Parineeti wrote, 'Anytime I watched a war movie, it was the love story of those brave men that kept me going... so proud to be a part of this epic experience!!! Thank you Akshay sir, Kjo and Anurag sir for allowing me to be a part of your vision'.

'You all have made one of the most beautiful movies people will ever see!! People - Don't miss it on 21st March 2019!!!'

Akshay, who has been riding high on the success of 2.0, also posted a picture on his Instagram account and announced, 'And it's a wrap for #Kesari...a film which swells up my chest with immense pride. Get ready to witness the bravest battle ever fought on 21st March, 2019'.

This is the first time that Akshay and Parineeti have teamed up for a film.

Do Akshay and Parineeti look good together? Tell us in the message board below.