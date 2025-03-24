A Doctor Becomes An Actress!

HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
MAYUR SANAP
March 24, 2025

'I don't have a film background at all. This was the first I was presented on camera.'
Rediff.com's Mayur Sanap, Hitesh Harisinghani and Afsar Dayatar report from the trailer launch of the Marathi film, 26 November.

IMAGE: Anjali Ujawane, Jui Jawade and Director Sachin Urade at the 26 November trailer launch. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

The makers of the upcoming Marathi film 26 November (read as Savvis November) launched the trailer last week.

Deemed as 'relevant social commentary wrapped in an entertaining story', the film underlines the significance of November 26 as Samvidhan Divas (Constitution Day), a historically significant date when the Constituent Assembly of India formally adopted the Constitution in 1949. The film also honours Dr B R Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Constitution.

Debutant director Sachin Urade said that Constitution Day is as important as August 15 (Independence Day) and January 26 (Republic Day), and his film is dedicated to everyone who believes in the power of our Constitution.

"26 November is just not a film but a reminder of the power of our Constitution and Babasaheb's (BR Ambedkar) great thoughts. I am glad that the film has turned out to be the way I imagined," the director said.

The film is led by Aniket Vishwasrao, Sayaji Shinde, Anjali Ujawane and debutante Jui Jawade, a medical professional who makes her foray into films.

IMAGE: Anjali Ujawane and Jui Jawade at the 26 November trailer launch. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

"I am a doctor. I don't have a film background at all. This was the first I was presented on camera," Jui said about her acting debut.

"There was no audition for me before I was brought on board for this film. It was a huge experiment. Everyone on sets would tell me, 'You can do it, we are with you.' It really motivated me," she added.

WATCH: Jui Jawade describes her acting debut as a "huge experiment".

VIDEO: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff.com

The trailer launch was attended by senior Marathi filmmaker Mahesh Kothare, who called 26 November "an important film of our times" and praised the makers.

IMAGE: Filmmaker Mahesh Kothare at the 26 November trailer launch. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

WATCH: Mahesh Kothare talks about 26 November...

VIDEO: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff.com

The film features soulful music by celebrated singers Swapnil Bandodkar, Arya Ambekar, Adarsh Shinde, Gaurav Chati.

IMAGE: Mahesh Kothare with Director Sachin Urade, Producers Anil Kumar Jawade and Nilesh Onkar at the 26 November trailer launch. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

Director Urade said the music is an integral part of 26 November, which elevates the film to a different level altogether.

WATCH: Singer Gaurav Chati gives us a live performance.

VIDEO: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff.com

26 November is set to release on May 9.

MAYUR SANAP
