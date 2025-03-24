A Doctor Becomes An Actress!

'I don't have a film background at all. This was the first I was presented on camera.'

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Anjali Ujawane, Jui Jawade and Director Sachin Urade at the 26 November trailer launch.

The makers of the upcoming Marathi film 26 November (read as Savvis November) launched the trailer last week.

Deemed as 'relevant social commentary wrapped in an entertaining story', the film underlines the significance of November 26 as Samvidhan Divas (Constitution Day), a historically significant date when the Constituent Assembly of India formally adopted the Constitution in 1949. The film also honours Dr B R Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Constitution.

Debutant director Sachin Urade said that Constitution Day is as important as August 15 (Independence Day) and January 26 (Republic Day), and his film is dedicated to everyone who believes in the power of our Constitution.

"26 November is just not a film but a reminder of the power of our Constitution and Babasaheb's (BR Ambedkar) great thoughts. I am glad that the film has turned out to be the way I imagined," the director said.

The film is led by Aniket Vishwasrao, Sayaji Shinde, Anjali Ujawane and debutante Jui Jawade, a medical professional who makes her foray into films.

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Anjali Ujawane and Jui Jawade at the 26 November trailer launch.

"I am a doctor. I don't have a film background at all. This was the first I was presented on camera," Jui said about her acting debut.

"There was no audition for me before I was brought on board for this film. It was a huge experiment. Everyone on sets would tell me, 'You can do it, we are with you.' It really motivated me," she added.

The trailer launch was attended by senior Marathi filmmaker Mahesh Kothare, who called 26 November "an important film of our times" and praised the makers.

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Filmmaker Mahesh Kothare at the 26 November trailer launch.

The film features soulful music by celebrated singers Swapnil Bandodkar, Arya Ambekar, Adarsh Shinde, Gaurav Chati.

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Mahesh Kothare with Director Sachin Urade, Producers Anil Kumar Jawade and Nilesh Onkar at the 26 November trailer launch.

Director Urade said the music is an integral part of 26 November, which elevates the film to a different level altogether.

26 November is set to release on May 9.