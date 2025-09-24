'We may not be perfect, but there are many like Inspector Mahima Basor who are trying to move bricks each day with their choices and their courage.'

IMAGE: Sanya Malhotra on the sets of Kathal. Photograph: Kind courtesy Yashowardhan Mishra/Instagram

The Sanya Malhotra starrer Kathal: A Jackfruit Mysterywas honoured with the Best Hindi Film National Award at the 71st National Film Awards.

Directed by Yashowardhan Mishra, the quirky satire revolves around Mahima Basor, a determined police officer from a lower caste, who sets out to solve the strange case of two missing jackfruits from a politician's garden.

Mishra, who attended the event with producers Guneet Monga Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor, called the win 'an unbelievable feeling'.

"It is an unbelievable feeling. I am over the moon. It is my debut film and I feel really proud and honoured. I want to celebrate it with my team. This award belongs to my team," Yashowardhan tells ANI.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Yashowardhan Mishra/Instagram

'Thrilled to share that Kathal has won the National Award for Best Hindi Film! Thank you to the jury for this incredible honor. It reaffirms our faith in telling the stories that matter. Stories of our people, their struggles, their fights and their victories,' Mishra posted on social media.

This award is not just a recognition for our film, but also a celebration of honest citizens of our nation -- many of whom inspired the film. We may not be perfect, but there are many like Inspector Mahima Basor who are trying to move bricks each day with their choices and their courage,' he writes.

IMAGE: Guneet Monga, right. Photograph: Kind courtesy Yashowardhan Mishra/Instagram

'I thank my dream producers @guneetmonga, @achinjain20, @ektarkapoor, @ruchikaakapoor and @netflix_in, for their faith in the story and for backing a debutant like me with the best team ever.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Yashowardhan Mishra/Instagram

Mishra gives a special shoutout to his leading lady, Sanya: 'Your empathy, your kindness, forms the very heart of the film. Thank you for playing the role with such earnestness and making us believe that Mahima Basor is indeed the supercop we need!'

IMAGE: Rajpal Yadav, right. Photograph: Kind courtesy Yashowardhan Mishra/Instagram

'Kathal was blessed with a terrific cast, many of whom I've been a fan of since years. Thank you for helping create this eccentric, crazy but always loveable world,' he adds, tagging his cast of Anant Joshi, Vijay Raaz, Rajpal Yadav, Neha Saraf, Govind Panday, Gurpal Singh, Shashi Ranjan and Raghubir Yadav.

IMAGE: Yashowardhan Mishra with Ashok Mishra. Photograph: Kind courtesy Yashowardhan Mishra/Instagram

'Thank you to @ashokmishraa40, my first co-traveler on this journey, for teaching me that sometimes the best stories are told by saying less and listening more,' Mishra posts about the film's writer, Ashok Mishra.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Yashowardhan Mishra/Instagram

'Each and every technician, my ADs, who worked on the film, embellished it in their own way with their craft. I'm filled with gratitude and love for all of you!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Yashowardhan Mishra/Instagram

'Thank you to my family and friends for always having my back. My mom, for showing me how kindness can move mountains. And most importantly, thank you to my guiding light @noyonika -- look where our musings about the oddities of the world has brought us, love!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Yashowardhan Mishra/Instagram

The producers of Sikhya Entertainment, Guneet Monga Kapoor and Achin Jain, also shared how 'surreal' the moment felt as they stood on stage to receive the award.

In a press note shared by their team, Monga said, 'Standing at the 71st National Film Awards today as Kathal is honoured has been nothing short of surreal. To see a story rooted in the heartland of India, in Madhya Pradesh, find its place on this stage is a moment we will always treasure.

'At the heart of this film lies the remarkable writing of Yashowardhan and Ashok Mishra and the sensitive direction by Yashowardhan, who together crafted a tale that delivers a subtle yet powerful reflection on society, capturing the humour, ironies, and truths of everyday life in small-town India.'

Kathal released on Netflix in May 2023, and won hearts for its humour, relatability, and sharp social commentary.

With inputs from ANI

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff