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A Big Dream, A Tiny Flat, A Father's Love

By REDIFF MOVIES August 01, 2026 12:34 IST 3 Minutes Read
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Rediff Movies columnist Dinesh Raheja's second book of poems अधूरी ख़्वाहिशों ने... Unfulfilled Desires will release on August 14.

Dinesh Raheja's Unfulfilled Desires

Kindly note this illustration was generated using ChatGPT and is only posted for representational purposes.

"Poetry affords us moments of contemplation in our overstimulated world. Penning poetry makes me both think and feel deeply," says journalist-author-poet Dinesh Raheja.

Raheja has penned his second book of poems अधूरी ख़्वाहिशों ने... Unfulfilled Desires, a beautiful compilation of poems in English and Hindi. The book will release on August 14.

Rediff readers can buy an early copy at a special discount of 20% on the MRP price of Rs 299. You can get your copy for Rs 239 plus Rs 50 delivery charges.

Dinesh Raheja's Unfulfilled Desires

Celebrity reviews of Dinesh's poems:

Victor Banerjee: 'Dinesh Raheja astonishes us with his artful spin on universal truths. Like all good poetry, Dinesh's poems unsettle some emotion within us and prod us towards thought. May he continue penning verses with tender-tart observations on humanity's heartless follies and tender frolics.'

Lillete Dubey: 'Dinesh's poetry talks of the everyday and the profound with equal ease in both English and Hindi. His verse reaches out to touch your heart.'

Anju Makhija: 'Raheja's poems touch the soul, at times moving through surreal realms of dreams and nightmares.'

An excerpt from the poem, Niky, My Love, with kind permission:

Niky, My Love

I saw a dream for you, Niky

Perched on a mountain peak

Kissed by the morning mist

 

In lush countryside

Where the babbling brook glides

Stands our house of bricks white

 

You drink the milk

I have milked fresh from the cow

Amused, watching me

in the distance ploughs

 

Day long you wander

But come home unrewarded

In a bid to measure the expanse of open skies

Asking me innocently,

"Who painted the skies so blue

The sun in so many hues?"

 

Tired from chasing the lamb,

Frisky and cute

Having listened to the shepherd's flute

Galloping on your steed white

You come back home to a night mute 

 

The wind rustles

The stars are nude

The moon comes down to become a pillow

While you sleep on a stack of hay and willow

 

But in reality

What I give you is:

A matchbox flat

In a concrete jungle of cement and steel

Polluted water, powdered milk

Smoke and soot

an Trains with crowd as loot

A tired sun, a pale moon

Neon lights, dunlop pillows

 

Don't be angry, my love

My child, my Niky

I have given you a dream

I will see it comes true

If you want to buy a copy, simply mail Dinesh Raheja at dineshraheja12@gmail.com

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff

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